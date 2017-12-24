Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Winner Keeps Kickin’

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

DE Michael Bennett – The biggest thing for Cowboys’ fans to fear in this game is that the Cowboys could be without both starting offensive tackles, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Do all the drunken bat-spins you want, nothing will comfort you if it’s going to be Byron Bell and Chaz Green against Michael Bennett and Frank Clark. Bennett is a nightmare on an ideal level, going against the best a team can combat him with. Rolling some second-teamers out might take that red carpet out from under the welcome back for Ezekiel Elliott.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

QB Dak Prescott – We’ve all seen some holes and blind spots in Dak Prescott’s game this season. Prescott’s yips about throwing towards Dez Bryant on a consistent, effective basis. His footwork is still a tad off and sluggish. But his qualities have shown through in this difficult sophomore season. His leadership ability and his toughness have been on display through the adverse time while Ezekiel Elliott was suspended and the onus was on him to be the focal point of the offense. With Elliott coming back, the play-action respect comes with it, in ways that just weren’t there with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith. I’d almost go as far as to say a strong first offensive play would be a play-action hand-off rip deep. A man can dream…

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Seattle Wide Receivers – This isn’t as much a compliment to the Seahawks’ pass catchers, and I’m not taking a shot at the Cowboys’ defensive backs. This group is dangerous because of who is throwing the football for Seattle. Russell Wilson isn’t made better by the weapons around him, like a skilled chef, he makes a meal out of loose ingredients. Wilson prolongs plays at a frustrating effective-ness, in almost his own art form, giving his options downfield that extra amount of time to wiggle open or fight back towards the play, which will often get defensive backs in some deep water. And with the youth in the Cowboys’ secondary, expect some exploitation by Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

Which group will give the Seahawks trouble?

The Cowboys’ Running Game – Anyone following football knows two things from this last week. The L.A. Rams went into Seattle and laid waste to the Seahawks, in an unfamiliar fashion, by having their quarterback Jared Goff hand the ball off to his running back Todd Gurley and unloading him on the injury plagued Seattle defense. That does not bode well for the Seahawks, because of the second item from last weekend. The end of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. He’s back. He’s jacked. He’s shaved to a goatee. And he’s got to be HUNGRY to throw on some pads and rush his team right towards a playoff push.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Take full advantage of the injuries that have ravaged the Seahawks, and rush Elliott as many times as it takes to win. The winner of this is guaranteed nothing, neither control their own destiny, but a loss for either team is guaranteed top-20 positioning for April’s draft.

Prediction: Seattle 20 – Dallas 31