Season Just Got Better for the North Texas Mean Green
- Updated: November 14, 2017
By winning their game last Saturday against the University of Texas-El Paso, the North Texas Mean Green clinched their first Conference USA West title. North Texas will be competing for their first Conference USA title next month. It’ll likely be a rematch against Florida Atlantic who beat UNT 69-31 last month. Since that loss, UNT has won three straight.
The Mean Green have had an amazing season so far. They’ve got two games left to go and if they can win them both, UNT will go into the Conference USA Championship with the necessary confidence and focus to secure the title. Back in 2013, UNT finished 9-4 and won the Heart of Dallas Bowl. This UNT team may be better than the team it was four years ago.
The Mean Green should be proud of themselves. In 2015, they went 1-11. After a humiliating 66-7 loss on homecoming, then head coach Dan McCarney was fired. Shortly after the 2015 season, they hired Seth Littrell as the new head coach. Littrell immediately began turning the program around. Though in his first season UNT went 5-7, they were invited to participate in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. UNT went on to lose. Regardless, Littrell was given a new five-year contract. Littrell is making the Mean Green football program proud again. Though it’s still too early to say, Littrell could be on his way to becoming the most successful coach in Mean Green Football history.
Next week, the North Texas Mean Green will take on Army at home. It’s a rematch from last season’s Heart of Dallas bowl where Army prevailed in overtime. UNT will look to extend their winning streak and keep their momentum alive for their regular season finale against Rice and of course, for their upcoming Conference USA title game.
