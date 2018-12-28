Scott Van Pelt to Narrate Prime Time ESPN Film “Return of the Roar” Debuting December 30

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt will narrate the new prime time ESPN film Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar, which debuts Sunday, Dec. 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

In the film, Woods explains that when he is leading a PGA TOUR event, he knows what he must do to win.

“I’ve won enough events whether it’s junior level, amateur level, collegiate, professional level, nothing really surprises me. I pretty much have seen it all,” he says in the film.

The 90-minute film chronicles the 2017-18 season that saw Woods overcome career-threatening back surgery to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time in five years. Long associated with coverage of golf in addition to his SportsCenter role, Van Pelt has a relationship with Woods dating back to an in-depth interview the two conducted in early 1998.

The film includes new, never-before-seen content, including multiple interviews with Woods, and viewers will get behind-the-scenes access to PGA TOUR events. More than 60 PGA TOUR players and other professional athletes were interviewed for the film.

After the original airing, the film will be available for viewing via ESPN Video On Demand on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across mobile and TV-connected devices.

Presented by CDW, the film was directed by PGA TOUR Entertainment in conjunction with ESPN.

Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar Television Schedule

(all times Eastern)

Date Time Network

Sunday, Dec. 30 9 p.m. ESPN 11:59 p.m. ESPN2 Monday, Dec. 31 Noon ESPNEWS 9 p.m. ESPNEWS Friday, Jan. 4 7 p.m. ESPNEWS Sunday, Jan. 6 7 a.m. ESPNEWS

SOURCE: ESPN Release