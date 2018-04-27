Scorpions to Perform at Toyota Music Factory in September

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time stop in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Queensryche will join The Scorpions as a very special guest.

General tickets are on sale Friday April 27 at 10am (local time) at Livenation.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members have an exclusive, first access to tickets & VIP packages available on April 24 (9am). For more information and to join the community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

“When our album Crazy World was released back in ’91, right at the end of the cold war, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 27 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years ‘Crazy World’ is still a good motto for our world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there,” states Klaus Meine.

In November 2017, the band released their ballads compilation Born to Touch Your Feelings (Best of the Rock Ballads) via Sony Music which included two new songs “Melrose Avenue” and “Always Be With You”, as well as an acoustic version of “Send Me an Angel”. Stream & download the album across all digital platforms HERE

With over 100 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including “Wind Of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” “Send Me An Angel” and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970’s with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism. In the 80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “No One Like You,” as well a string of successful singles such as “Send Me an Angel,” “Still Loving You” and “Wind of Change.” The band was also ranked #46 on VH1’s Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” also landed as #18 on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs. In 2015, Scorpions released their 19th studio album, Return To Forever, the same year the band celebrated their 50th anniversary. Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and have received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, their Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, Echo honors, most recently they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

For the latest on SCORPIONS, follow them at:

The-Scorpions.com

The-ScorpionsCommunity.com

Facebook.com/Scorpions

Twitter.com/Scorpions

Instagram.com/Scorpions

Youtube.com/ScorpionsOfficial