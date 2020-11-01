San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – November 1 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA

Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (4-3, 3-0 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (5-1, 3-0 Home)

This game will be one of the games to watch this week. Last Monday, Seattle lost a nail-biter in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers beat a really good New England team by 27 points. These two teams will have something to prove to the masses. Seattle is a good team and needs a bounce back win this week. San Francisco is trying get back into the playoff picture in the conference, maybe even make it a division race. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Seattle Seahawks can get back on the winning track. Can the 49ers exercise their demons by beating the Seahawks at home?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have family coming over for Sunday dinner after church, so there’s no tv in the dining room.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have won their last two games. They beat the Rams at home and New England on the road. The defense is playing stingy and physical during the last three games giving up an average of 19.4 points a game. The key for victory this week is stopping Russell Wilson and the Seattle passing game. QB Jimmy Garoppolo is playing better since coming back from injury. TE George Kittle has brought that offensive passing game to life. Look for him to be the x factor for the 49ers offensive attack.



Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks defense dropped the ball in overtime on Monday night. The defense has shown that they can give up points at the wrong time. LB K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner have to play better in the 4th quarter. Costly penalties and missed assignments gives an opposing team chances every game. On offense, QB Russell Wilson has to cut down on the turnovers. He threw three interceptions last week by forcing the ball into tight spaces on the run. Look for the special teams to play better as well. The kicking game has been a struggle from 40 yards and out.



Prediction

The over/under is 54.5 and ESPN has this game close with the 49ers with a 49.3% and Seattle at 50.3% chance for victory this week. I’m taking Seattle in this one. I have Seattle by 10!



Final Score

Seahawks – 30

49ers – 20