- Weekly Recap: Conference L’s Plague Dallas Stars
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: This Game Has Layers
- San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans Preview
- UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega Preview
- Blitz Babe Xena
- Max Holloway versus Conor McGregor Rematch… Is it Possible?
- Eddie Alvarez versus Dustin Poirier rematch Next?
- Weekly Recap: Dallas Stars Find “It” at the Right Time
- Stipe Miocic versus Francis Ngannou the Real Heavyweight Fight?
- Dallas Mavericks: Close Out Week with a Win
San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans Preview
-
- Updated: December 10, 2017
Game Info
San Francisco 49ers vs Houston Texans
Sunday – December 10 – 12:00 p.m.
TV: CBS
NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas
Records Before the Game
San Francisco 49ers (2-10, 1-5 Away)
Houston Texans (4-8, 3-3 Home)
This year is all but a wash. The promises shown at the beginning of the year are just memories. Deshaun Watson went down with a season ending injury, J.J. Watt fell in the first quarter of the first game this season, and others have suffered injuries throughout the season. The Texans won the division the last two seasons with a host of quarterbacks and now …it’s officially over.
Why you shouldn’t watch this game
The Cowboys are playing the Giants and it seems to be a much better game!
Why you should watch this game
The Texans should continue to play well to start the game. Let’s see if they can play a complete game and get a win this week. The 49ers should be an easy win.
Offensive Game Plan
The Texans offense should have an easy time this week. The 49ers has three players out on the defensive side. The Texans offense averages 24 points a game and the 49ers gives up 24 points per game. The Texans could struggle and still come out with a win. The 49ers defense is banged up and is pronged to give up big plays. The offense has to take their shots down field. No conservative play calling this week, what do they have to lose? Nothing!.
Defensive Game Plan
The Texans defense has to be stingy. Jimmy Garoppolo is dangerous! You can’t game plan against an opponent that you’ve haven’t seen. Last week, he played pretty well against Chicago in a 15-14 win. It was ugly but he willed his team to victory. The defense has to come out and bang him up. Pass rushing is the key and if any mediocre quarterback has time to make passes down the field. You can get beat.
Prediction
ESPN is picking the Texans to win this contest. They’re giving the Texans an 80% chance this Sunday. The over/under is 45. Take the under for this game. I see the Texans winning by 10!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login