San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 20 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (5-8, 4-2 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (4-9, 2-4 Home)



This is a season to forget if you are a Cowboy fan! We lost our quarterback, started three different quarterbacks in his place, our offensive line has been make-shift, bad play calling and our defense ranks near the last in the NFL. What’s next? Believe it or not a win against the 49ers this week will keep the Cowboys in the hunt for the division. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC football game in Arlington.



The team that needs this win

Both! The Cowboys and the 49ers needs this win to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. Dallas can get themselves back into the division race, but they also need New York and Washington to lose this week. San Francisco is in the same boat in their division.



What’s the deal?

Dallas offensive line looked pretty good last week in a win against the Bengals. The defense was flying around the field stopping the Bengals on key 3rd down plays to secure a decent win on the road. But then again it was the Bengals…



San Francisco 49ers

49ers starting QB Nick Mullens has been playing some decent football in his last three games for San Francisco. He’s missing his All-Pro Tight End George Kittle and Charlie Woerner making key catches in the middle of the field. Running back Raheem Mostert will get his carries this week. He averages 5.0 yards per carry this year. Look for the 49ers defense to stop Zeke Elliott and the Dallas rushing attack. The 49ers defense are ranked near the bottom of the NFL and allows 23 points to their opposition.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboy defense should be ready to play physical this week. Last week the defense looked as if they found the Bengals play book and beat them to the punch with key sacks and tackles for a loss in that Bengals offensive backfield. Look for the defense to come out applying pressure to that 49ers offense. QB Andy Dalton has to trust the offensive line and create time for himself outside the pocket. The running game will be the x-factor this week. Feed Zeke! Establish the run and the passing game will open up.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 70% chance of winning on the road and knocking the fight out of the Cowboys. Dallas has to come out and set the tone on their first possession. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Dallas – 27

49ers – 17