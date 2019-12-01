San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – December 1 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (10-1, 5-0 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (9-2, 4-1 Home)

Okay! Now were getting down to the nitty gritty! Who’s the best team for their respected conference? Well Sunday will be the day to show the world the best team in football! Will the 49ers defense be able to stop Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson? Will the Ravens defense stifle the 49ers offense? Let’s take a close look at this week’s match up.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re still sitting in church because your pastor`s cousin is giving a 5 hour message on, “The Evils of The World!”

Why you should watch this game

It’s time to silence the critics on who’s the best young team… 49ers or Ravens!

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers defense is the staple for this team. Nick Bosa, D.J Jones and DeForest Buckner have a lot to say about the Ravens lights out quarterback. In order for the 49ers to win on the road they must create turnovers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has to establish the passing game early. Wide out Emmanuel Sanders and Tight End George Kittle have to secure the ball after the catch. The 49ers must play physical with the Ravens on both sides of the ball in order to keep the ball rolling into the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens

In order for the Ravens to get a win at home they must be able to control the line of scrimmage. And that’s exactly what they will do. I know a few of you are thinking, “Is he crazy!” Yes, I am! The Ravens have the best neutralizer in the game with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are so dangerous at this point of the season. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has the luxury of playing with house money this week. The Ravens will establish the run often and early. The 49ers struggle with the run in latter parts of the game. Keep the opposing defense on their heels is how the Ravens score so many points.

Prediction

ESPN has the over/under at 45.5 and has the Ravens with a 67% chance of winning. I’m taking the Ravens by 17!

Final Score

Ravens – 38

49ers – 21