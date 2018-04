The Houston Astros defeated the San Diego Padres today at Minute Maid Park by a score of 4-1. Max Stassi hits a 3 run home run in the 5th inning to put the Astros ahead 3-0. The Padres score 1 run but then Josh Reddick hits a solo home run in the 6th to seal the deal 4-1. The Astros start a 3 game road series against the Minnesota Twins tomorrow with the first pitch at 7:10pm

(Photo Credit: Angel Rick Leal / Blitz Weekly)