The human race has always preserved food with salt since ancient times. People would preserve their meat, pickles and other perishable foods with salt. However, are salty foods safe for consumption? Also, what other preservatives are available besides salt? Are they any better?

In this article, we look at the use of salt as a food preservative. Read on to find out more.

Using Salt as a Food Preservative

Salt preserves food in two ways:

Salt Dries Food

What salt does is dehydrate food by drawing water out of it. The bacteria that cause food poisoning can't grow in the absence of water. This is why the food is kept dry but drawing water out, leaving just the fat.

Salt Kills Microbes

High amounts of salt are toxic to microbes because of the effect of water pressure. High salt solutions cause microbes to rupture. This is because of the differences in pressure between the inside and outside of the organism.

Which Salt Levels Prevent Spoilage Better?

For most edible foods, high salt doesn’t necessarily help keep food fresh. In fact, you actually risk getting sodium poisoning.

Higher Salt May Actually Help Bacteria Grow

Perhaps the biggest misconception out there; higher salt will actually help bacteria grow. Bacteria actually grow best in saltier conditions in most of the foods that we eat.

Salt Intake Is a Public Health Problem

Yes, we won't deny that salt is a good preservative, however, is it good for the body? Studies have shown that the salt content in most diets contributes to poor health. This also includes heart disease, kidney disease, osteoporosis, autoimmune disease, and many others. In order to live longer, you may want to throw away that salt shaker.

Misconceptions about Salt Preservation

Most believe that foods with a higher content of salt are more resistant to microbial growth. For this reason, they eat questionable foods all the time.

However, most bacteria can’t grow in conditions where the salt concentration is more than 10%. Actually, molds can withstand even higher levels of salt.