Rory, DJ, Rickie and Wolff to Headline TaylorMade Driving Relief

Building upon this initial fundraising of $4 million, PGA TOUR Charities will announce a Text-To-Donate activation and online donation platform powered by GoFundMe to allow viewers to make additional contributions and raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

All four golfers will donate their time for the 18-hole, two-man team skins competition, with McIlroy/Johnson playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Fowler/Wolff playing for the CDC Foundation.

The event will be aired live from 1-5 pm (CT) on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN and will be streamed for free on PGA Tour Live (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video), GolfPass, GolfChannel.com. Pre-match coverage as well as the first two holes of the event also will stream on Twitter.