Rookie Jalen Brunson scores 34, not enough to beat the Spurs.

March 13, 2019 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Spurs trailed by four (17-13) midway through the first quarter, but used a 19-2 run to go up by 13 (34-21) with 38.9
seconds remaining in the period. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of San Antonios 19 points during the run (DeRozan scored 16 of his team-high 33
points in the first).
Mavericks rookie Jalen Brunson tallied a career-high (game-high) 34 points (12-16 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 7-7 FTs), including 12 in the second quarter
and 10 in the third, to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes. His previous high-scoring outing this season was 24
vs. Indiana on 2/27/19. Brunson led Dallas in scoring for the second time this year (22 vs. Denver 2/22/19). In 116 career collegiate games (115
starts) at Villanova, Brunsons highest-scoring game was 31 points (four times). All four of his 30-point games in college came as a junior in 2017-
18.
In 10 games (nine starts) since the All-Star break, Brunson is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He is
shooting 53.1 percent (60-of-113) from the field, 37.2 percent (16-of-43) from beyond the arc and 92.3 percent (24-of-26) from the foul line in that
span (2/22-3/12/19).
With his career-high 34-point effort, Brunson extended his career-best double-figure scoring streak to five games (3/43/12/19). Over his last five
games (all starts), Brunson is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He has shot 60.7 percent (34-of-56)
from the field and gone a perfect 16of-16 from the foul line in that span (3/4-3/12/19).
With his 34-point night, Brunson joined Luka Dončić (8 30-point games) as one of two Maverick rookies to score 30-plus points this season. The
Knicks are the only other team to have two rookies to score 30 this year (Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox each scored 31 points once).
Mavericks center Dwight Powell posted 20 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds in 39 minutes. He scored 20plus points for the fifth time
in his first 10 games (eight starts) following the All-Star break, after he failed to hit 20 in each of his 53 games before the break. In fact, Powell
scored 20-plus points just four times in his first four seasons prior to going for 20 five times in a 10-game stretch from 2/22-3/12/19.
In 10 games (eight starts) since the All-Star break, Powell is averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. He is
shooting 62.2 percent (61-of-98) from the floor, 46.4 percent (13-of-28) from deep and 77.3 percent (34-of-44) from the free-throw line in that
stretch (2/22-3/12/19).
Mavericks guard Devin Harris recorded 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench. It marked his eighth double-figure scoring effort of the season.
Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan tallied a team-high 33 points (11-19 FGs, 11-11 FTs), including 16 in the first quarter, to go along with four
rebounds, six assists and a game-high four steals in 38 minutes. He scored 30-plus points for the 12
th
time this season.
DeRozan (33), LaMarcus Aldridge (28) and Derrick White (23) combined for 84 points for San Antonio in the win.
The Spurs trailed by four (17-13) midway through the first quarter, but used a 19-2 run to go up by 13 (34-21) with 38.9 seconds remaining in the
period. Devin Harris hit a 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds left in the quarter to cut the San Antonio lead to 10 (34-24) going into the second frame.
The Mavericks were down 15 (54-39) with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter, but closed the period on a 14-6 run and cut the deficit to
seven (60-53) going into the half.
Dallas used an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter to trim an 11-point deficit (66-55) down to three (66-63) with 7:23 remaining in the period. But San
Antonio responded with five unanswered points to go up by eight (71-63) with 6:20 left in the frame. The Spurs outscored the Mavericks 18-11 in
the final 7:01 of the third stanza and took a 10-point advantage (84-74) into the fourth.

Mavs outscored the Spurs 31-28 in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough.

Final score Mavs 105 – Spurs 112
Courtesy; Dallas Mavericks

