Rookie Jalen Brunson scores 34, not enough to beat the Spurs.

The Spurs trailed by four (17-13) midway through the first quarter, but used a 19-2 run to go up by 13 (34-21) with 38.9
seconds remaining in the period. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of San Antonio’s 19 points during the run (DeRozan scored 16 of his team-high 33
points in the first).
Mavericks rookie Jalen Brunson tallied a career-high (game-high) 34 points (12-16 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 7-7 FTs), including 12 in the second quarter
and 10 in the third, to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes. His previous high-scoring outing this season was 24
vs. Indiana on 2/27/19. Brunson led Dallas in scoring for the second time this year (22 vs. Denver 2/22/19). In 116 career collegiate games (115
starts) at Villanova, Brunson’s highest-scoring game was 31 points (four times). All four of his 30-point games in college came as a junior in 2017-
18.
• In 10 games (nine starts) since the All-Star break, Brunson is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He is
shooting 53.1 percent (60-of-113) from the field, 37.2 percent (16-of-43) from beyond the arc and 92.3 percent (24-of-26) from the foul line in that
span (2/22-3/12/19).
• With his career-high 34-point effort, Brunson extended his career-best double-figure scoring streak to five games (3/4–3/12/19). Over his last five
games (all starts), Brunson is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He has shot 60.7 percent (34-of-56)
from the field and gone a perfect 16–of-16 from the foul line in that span (3/4-3/12/19).
• With his 34-point night, Brunson joined Luka Dončić (8 30-point games) as one of two Maverick rookies to score 30-plus points this season. The
Knicks are the only other team to have two rookies to score 30 this year (Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox each scored 31 points once).
• Mavericks center Dwight Powell posted 20 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds in 39 minutes. He scored 20–plus points for the fifth time
in his first 10 games (eight starts) following the All-Star break, after he failed to hit 20 in each of his 53 games before the break. In fact, Powell
scored 20-plus points just four times in his first four seasons prior to going for 20 five times in a 10-game stretch from 2/22-3/12/19.
• In 10 games (eight starts) since the All-Star break, Powell is averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. He is
shooting 62.2 percent (61-of-98) from the floor, 46.4 percent (13-of-28) from deep and 77.3 percent (34-of-44) from the free-throw line in that
stretch (2/22-3/12/19).
• Mavericks guard Devin Harris recorded 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench. It marked his eighth double-figure scoring effort of the season.
• Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan tallied a team-high 33 points (11-19 FGs, 11-11 FTs), including 16 in the first quarter, to go along with four
rebounds, six assists and a game-high four steals in 38 minutes. He scored 30-plus points for the 12
th
time this season.
• DeRozan (33), LaMarcus Aldridge (28) and Derrick White (23) combined for 84 points for San Antonio in the win.
• The Mavericks were down 15 (54-39) with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter, but closed the period on a 14-6 run and cut the deficit to
seven (60-53) going into the half.
• Dallas used an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter to trim an 11-point deficit (66-55) down to three (66-63) with 7:23 remaining in the period. But San
Antonio responded with five unanswered points to go up by eight (71-63) with 6:20 left in the frame. The Spurs outscored the Mavericks 18-11 in
the final 7:01 of the third stanza and took a 10-point advantage (84-74) into the fourth.
Mavs outscored the Spurs 31-28 in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough.
Final score Mavs 105 – Spurs 112
Courtesy; Dallas Mavericks