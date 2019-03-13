Rookie Jalen Brunson scores 34, not enough to beat the Spurs.

The Spur s trailed by four (17-13) midway through the first quarter, but used a 19-2 run to go up by 13 (34- 21) with 38.9

seconds remaining in the period. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of San Antonio ’ s 19 points during the run (DeRozan scored 16 of his team-high 33

points in the first).

Mavericks rookie Jalen Brunson tallied a career-high (game-high) 34 points (12-16 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 7-7 FTs), including 12 in the second quarter

and 10 in the third, to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes. His previous high-scoring outing this season was 24

vs. Indiana on 2/27/19 . Brunson led Dallas in scoring for the second time this y ear (22 vs. Denver 2/22/19). In 11 6 career collegiate games (115

starts) at Villanova, Bruns on ’ s highest- sc oring game was 31 points (four times). All four of his 30 -point games in college came as a junior in 2017-

1 8.

• In 10 games (nine starts) since the All -Star break, Brunson is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.6 minutes per game . He is

shooting 53.1 percent (60- of -113) from the field, 37.2 percent (16- of -43) from beyond the arc and 92.3 percent (24- of -26) from the foul line in that

span (2/22- 3/12/19).

• With his career-high 34-point effort, Brunson extended his care er -best double- fi gure scoring streak to five games (3 /4 – 3/12/19). Over his last five

games (all starts), Brunson is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He has shot 60.7 percent (34- of -56)

from the field and gone a perfect 16 – of -16 from the foul line in that span (3/4- 3/12/19).

• With his 34-point night, Brunson joined Luka Dončić (8 30-point games) as one of two Maverick rookies to score 30-plus points this season. The

Knicks are the only other team to have two rookies to score 30 this year (Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox each scored 31 points once).

• Mavericks center Dwight Powell posted 20 points and a game-high-tying seven rebounds in 39 minutes. He scored 20 – pl us points for the fifth time

in his first 10 games (eight starts) following the All-Star break, after he failed to hit 20 in each of his 53 games before the break. In fact, Powell

scored 20-plus points just four times in his first four seasons prior to go in g for 20 five times in a 10-game stretch from 2/22 -3/12/19.

• In 10 games (eight starts) since the All-Star break, Powell is averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. He is

shooting 62.2 percent (61- of -98) from the floor, 46.4 percent (13- of -28) from deep and 77.3 percent (34- of -44) from the free-throw line in that

stretch (2/22- 3/1 2/19).

• Mavericks guard Devin Harris recorded 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench. It marked his eighth double-figure scoring effort of the season.

• Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan tallied a team-high 33 points (11-19 FGs, 11-11 FTs), including 16 in the first quarter, to go along with four

rebounds, six assists and a game-high four steals in 38 minutes. He scored 30 -plus points for the 12

th

time this season.

• De Rozan (33), LaMarcus Aldridge (28) and Derrick White (23) combined for 84 points for San Antonio in the win.

• The Mavericks were down 15 (54-39) with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter, but closed the period on a 14-6 run and cut the deficit to

seven (60-53) going into the half.

• Dallas used an 8-0 spurt in the third quarter to trim an 11-point deficit (66- 55 ) down to three (66-63) with 7:23 remaining in the period. But San

Antonio responded with five unanswered points to go up by eight (71-63) with 6:20 left in the frame. The Spurs outscored the Mavericks 18-11 in

the final 7:01 of the third stanza and took a 10-point advantage (84-74) into the fourth.

Mavs outscored the Spurs 31-28 in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough.

Final score Mavs 105 – Spurs 112

