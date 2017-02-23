Could Ronaldo Souza Become the Next Anderson Silva?

By Kyler Kuehler

Number three ranked middleweight and former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Ronaldo Souza made quick and easy work of Tim Boetsch with a submission win via kimura in round one proving once again he is a force to be reckoned with.

Ever since Souza entered the sport he has proven time and time again that he is indeed a true fighter as he holds 24 wins with 17 submission victories, three knockouts, and four decision wins to show he possesses well-rounded striking and grappling at to top it off he brings cardio to outlast his opponents.

In the UFC he is 7-1, with his only loss inside the octagon against Yoel Romero via split decision (29-27, 28-29, 29-28), but it was a very controversial decision.

Now that he owns another victory under his belt and the fact that he has trained with the former champion Anderson Silva and used much of his techniques only leaves us to wonder if he will become the ‘next’ Anderson Silva.

From what Souza brings in his fights are Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu that he has brought forth in every one of his fights to show just how dangerous of a fighter he is whether it’s on his feet, against the cage or on the ground he never fails to expose his true potential when competing inside the octagon.

And just like before when we looked at his victories and how he has won via all three methods only reveals more of how he does not rely on just one method of victory like many other fighters do. That is how Anderson Silva developed his career to make sure he was well-rounded in all areas of mixed martial arts that lead him to become the longest reigning champion in the history of the UFC.

Now within his victories he not only has impressive performances, but big name victories as well with wins over Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy, Chris Camozzi, Gegard Mousasi and Vitor Belfort who are all of many styles of fighting from strikers to grapplers given more possibility to Souza becoming the next Anderson Silva of the UFC and a fighter the country of Brazil would be ecstatic to represent them.

Though some may still think he will not measure up to Silva’s reputation I believe he will indeed make a great name for himself and to help him he should receive fights against top competitors that could help him not only become a dominant force in the division but possibly become the champion someday.

Anyone up to see Ronaldo Souza versus Luke Rockhold II, Gegard Mousasi III, Chris Weidman or Yoel Romero II?

If he were to get a fight against one of these four men and come out as the victor I would say he indeed has the chance of a lifetime to become the next Anderson Silva we all have been waiting for.