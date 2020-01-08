ROD STEWART ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER 2020 TOUR

LOS ANGELES, January 7, 2020 – Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter today announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city summer amphitheater tour promises an unprecedented night of iconic hits songs from some of the most scenic venues across North America, kicking off July 21 in Cleveland, OH and wrapping in Chicago, IL on September 5.

Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his triumphant and record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist (2019). A year which closed with the release of his international chart-topping album, ‘You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.’ The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK (where it remained for the last three weeks of 2019). The album was also a No. 1 chart-topper in Ireland, Scotland and on the US Billboard Classical Albums Chart & Billboard Classical Crossover Albums charts. 2019 was also a massive touring year for Stewart, who embark on his biggest UK tour ever—selling-out football stadiums across England and Scotland, a string of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck at The Hollywood Bowl, and closing out the year with a sold-out three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena in December.

Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tue Jul 21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Fri Jul 24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Sat Jul 25 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Wed Jul 29 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center * Fri Jul 31 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat Aug 01 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Wed Aug 05 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Sat Aug 08 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino* Sun Aug 09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center+ Tue Aug 11 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Aug 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sat Aug 15 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Wed Aug 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri Aug 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+ Sat Aug 22 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wed Aug 26 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Sat Aug 29 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Sun Aug 30 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Wed Sep 02 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Fri Sep 04 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat Sep 05 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

* Special guests Cheap Trick are not on the bill for shows on July 29 in Saratoga Springs and August 8 in Atlantic City

+General on sale starts Saturday, January 11 at 10am local time

Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer and songwriter his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.” In addition to touring, his Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has remained one of the hottest tickets and best reviewed shows since its launch in 2011. He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.