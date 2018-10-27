Rice vs North Texas Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Rice Owls vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 27 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Rice Owls (1-7, 0-4 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (6-2, 2-2 C-USA)

UNT is the surprise of all college football teams in Texas. Quiet is kept. North Texas has been a sleeping giant for years and no one has noticed how good this team is. Rice comes into Denton basically limping through the season with key losses and injuries to an otherwise middle of the road team. Remember wounded animals will fight when its backed into a corner. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s contest between the visiting Rice Owls and UNT Mean Green.

UNT

This team ranks among the best offenses in the nation. The offense averages 37.1 points a game, total yards 469.4 yards a game, 324 yards passing and 144 yards rushing. Only 8 teams ranked are better. The defense is giving up 19 points a game on average. The Mean Green has a stifling defense that’s averaging two takeaways a game. I would like to see this team play in a major bowl game this year and prove to the country that the Mean Green can play against any team in the country and win! Saturday’s game will be another stepping stone for UNT on their way of making more noise this season.

Rice

Rice is a decent team that gives up a lot of points. Why did I say that they were a decent team if they give up 37 plus points a game? Here’s my answer. Rice loses games in the latter parts of the 3rd and 4th quarters. Rice has a very capable quarterback in Shawn Stankavage, running back Austin Walker and wideout Austin Trammel are keys to getting a second victory of the season. I wouldn’t count out a desperate team seeking to change the ending of a nightmarish season. Rice will put a fight.

Snack Scale

5 on the snack scale. Make some nachos with meat! UNT is looking to keep the ball rolling. While Rice is chomping at the bit to change their losing streak in Denton.

Prediction

UNT at home is favored to roll over Rice. ESPN is giving UNT 98% chance of winning. Rice has to know that if they play a damn near perfect game they can shock the world! Well maybe the country. I’m taking North Texas to win by 21. The over/under is 56.6 so take the over.

Final Score

UNT 40

Rice 17