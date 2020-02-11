Restaurant Review: Rockhouse Burgers and Bakery

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex is littered with restaurants that claim they make their food from scratch. They have pictures on their menus as well as on their websites. Made from scratch restaurants are dying out everywhere because of fast food giants like Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s. If you’re looking for really good food with competitive prices, most consumers would pick Cheddar’s, Cracker Barrel or Luby’s. That was yesterday, today I found the hidden gem of all made from scratch restaurants in the Metroplex. Rockhouse Burgers and Bakery and it is the place to be!

How It All Started

In 2008, Rockhouse Drive-In located in Tyler, Texas was serving burgers and local favorites. After four years of service the owners sold the drive-in and pursued other ventures. In 2016, they opened up “Momma’s Mess” in the Arbor Food Court in Canton, Texas. (Canton Trade Days the first of every month). “Momma’s Mess”, came from the mispronounced word “Momma S” from her children. Momma (Janaye’s mother) died in 2008 from a battle with cancer. In 2019, Rockhouse was reborn with Burgers and Bakery added to the name. Owners Brady and Janaye Daniels head up this awesome cooking expedition. The restaurant employs family and friends. Which makes the team tight knit. Janaye’s passion is not about the money, but baking and serving people quality food with affordable prices.

On Today’s Menu

Meatloaf, Mac-n-cheese, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, green beans and rolls all for $8!

Hamburgers, salads and extravagant desserts all reasonably priced.

Janaye`s Favorite Desserts

Home made cinnamon roll, Shortbread chocolate mousse with milk chocolate drizzle topped a chocolate design!! See picture!

Locations

Manheim Auto Auctions in Euless, Texas (Wednesday’s and Thursday’s)

Food Truck located at the Tyler Auto Auction (Every Tuesday)

Momma’s Mess is located in Canton, Texas (First of every month)

Average Price per Meal

$10 is the average spent for REAL HOMEMADE food!

Review Rating

The food is excellent, but the staff is what really has me coming back! The diversity of their menu items are fantastic. One day you can have chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and green beans, while the next they prepare huge hamburgers with fries and a Coke. Let me also mention made from scratch desserts parfaits, cheesecake and hot giant cinnamon rolls.

Find them on FaceBook: HERE