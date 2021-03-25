Regulatory Bodies for Online Casinos

The online casino industry is one of the largest industries in the world right now, which means regulations are obviously required. It goes without saying, but you should only ever use online casino sites such as Stor Bonus that are licensed from the correct gaming boards. Knowing that a site is licensed basically confirms that you are gaming safely and securely.

Today we’re going to give you a run down of regulatory bodies and what it is they do exactly. It’s always good to know the inner-workings of these sorts of things for various reasons. Some like having those assurances, which we totally understand; we actually believe you have a happier time playing knowing there isn’t a chance you are being taken advantage of.

Regulatory Bodies

Regulatory bodies are the ones making laws, rules and guidelines for players and the sites they use. Everything these guys do is in line with acts that have been passed into law by certain jurisdictions. Different countries will have different jurisdictions, although fundamentally they all follow a similar code: fairness for all involved, from the top down.

Should anyone break the requirements issued by regulatory bodies, then one could face fines, even prison time in certain instances. Without a regulatory body in place, any activity would be considered illegal. These bodies revoke licenses of gambling businesses, software providers, vendors and owners all the time where they don’t meet set specifications.

Think of regulatory bodies as the police of the online gaming world, ensuring that everything is in place and casinos bear responsibility for every action they may take. For licensed casinos to even gain a license they must provide a lot of details. Casinos have to provide personal information, business deals, employment histories, financial information and criminal records.

So as you can see, playing on licensed casinos should be considered a requirement rather than a suggestion — especially when compared to their non-licensed counterparts. We can’t say that you’ll be 100% safe when playing on any un-licensed sites. You hear horror stories of people losing all their private information/money where they’ve visited the wrong providers.

Examples of Regulatory Bodies

In every country you’ll find that the government has put a gambling commission in place — otherwise known as a controlling board (these guys are the regulatory bodies). These boards act independently to the casino sites you visit, and that’s the point. When a licence for a certain site is taken away, it’s these boards that handle all that. It’s a busy job for sure, but they make it work.

Some of the most known regulatory bodies include the Kahnawake Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Malta Gambling Authority, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. In the US you have quite a few big names too, such as the Arizona Department of Gaming, California Gambling Control Commission, Nevada Gaming Commission, and New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.