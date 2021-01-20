Reasons Why You Should Buy Xbox One instead of PlayStation 4

Xbox One will still remain the best, even when new gaming consoles are introduced. The Xbox One S and the Xbox One X are good gaming consoles but the Xbox One still remains the best. The good thing about the Xbox One is that even if a new gaming console is introduced, the games will still be compatible with the Xbox One. Although PlayStation 4 has value, Xbox One has more value. Here is why you should by Xbox One in 2021.

Backwards Compatibility

Backwards compatibility will ensure that you have future proof. So many games have backwards compatibility. Games from the Xbox 360 as well the original Xbox all have backwards compatibility. You do not have to worry about not playing that old game that you like. There are old games that have also been enhanced in order for them to be better on Xbox One. They now have a better resolution than the original one. Also, the games that you play on Xbox one are also compatible with newer consoles which is a good thing.

Xbox Games With Gold are More Exciting Than Those Compatible With PS Plus

Backwards compatibility spills over when you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. This is the premium that you may pay for you to play Xbox One games online. This is one of the best features that you can get when using Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass is The Best

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription game service is one of the best things available on the market right now. All you need to do is pay $10 per months to access this service. There are so many games that you can play, this means you will have many choices in terms of games. Newer titles are added while some old ones are often removed. Even if the older titles are removed, you will still have a lot of choices because of the new titles that are added.