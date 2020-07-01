Reasons for Popularity of Vegas-Like Slots

Many online casinos are equipped with dozens of online slot machines. But among them there is one that is present in the catalog of every online casino, this is one of the best slots of Vegas – Book of Ra. Its creator was the Novomatic software developer. The popularity of the game is easily explainable – it is as simple as possible, generous in terms of payouts and equipped with catchy characters.

The First Acquaintance with the Vegas Slots Online

For those who are just starting to learn the world of virtual casinos, the Book of Ra online slot will be a great start. From the first minutes of the game, you will be pleased with the use of a quiet soundtrack, a colorful image of the pyramids and the desert. The great advantage of this Vegas slot is frequent payouts and winning combinations! Book of Ra is known as one of the most generous slot machines – more than 90% of bets will be returned to you during the game. Just place your bets and enjoy the process.

Authentic Egyptian images are used as game symbols – golden statuettes, ankhs, pharaohs and a portrait of an archaeologist. Their combinations will bring rewards. And the most coveted symbol is a picture of the holy Book of Ra, which brings the jackpot when it appears five times on the same line.

Setting up the playing field takes just a few seconds. You only need to set the number of active lines and place a bet for each of them. It is recommended to set all the lines and make at least minimum bets – using this strategy allows you to get your winnings from online casino as quickly as possible.

The Main Subtleties of the Gameplay

Book of Ra Vegas slot is minimalistic with great design and interface. During the rotation of the reels, you will not find annoying video cutscenes that can distract attention from the game itself. You can get your prize only if three or more identical symbols appear on the active payline, starting from the leftmost reel.

If you are the one who prefer to change bets a lot during the game, in this case, you can use the automatic game mode. To do this, just select the number of active lines once, put bets for each of them, and then select Autoplay on the control panel at the bottom of the screen. The rotation will continue exactly until you press a key again or simply run out bets you’ve previously set.

Relate to people who like to take risks and are not afraid to lose? In this case, pay attention to the use of the risk game for doubling. It is available every time you receive a win. And in the process, you have to guess what color the card is under the shirt and if you win, you get + 100% to your winnings.