Rattlers lose home opener 14-11

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Dallas Rattlers fell to the Chesapeake Bayhawks 14-11 at Ford Center at The Star in the regular season opener on Sunday afternoon.

The Rattlers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game with goals from hometown attackman Bryce Wasserman , who was playing in his Rattlers’ debut. Dallas midfielder Luke Wittenberg—who was also making his MLL debut—scored four goals on five shots in the game, and added both one assist and one groundball. Wittenberg was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2019 MLL Collegiate Draft. Midfielder Donny Moss led the Rattlers in groundballs with five, and Ryan McNamara led the team in shots with nine. McNamara, who had 23 goals and 10 assists last year, had two of Dallas’ 11 goals in Sunday afternoon’s loss.

The Bayhawks, on the other hand, were led by Lyle Thompson, who had six points (four goals, two assists) on seven shots in the contest, and Steele Stanwick, who had a goal and five assists. Thompson and teammate Matt Abbott led Chesapeake in shots with seven each. Isaiah Davis-Allen led all players in groundballs with six and added both a goal and an assist.

The Rattlers led the Bayhawks at both the end of the first quarter and the end of the first half but were unable to recover from a late Chesapeake surge which saw several scores in the closing few minutes of the game.

Courtesy: Dallas Rattlers