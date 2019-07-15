Rattlers drop another one, start the season 0-7

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Dallas Rattlers fell to the Chesapeake Bayhawks 13-11 in the second meeting of the two sides this season. The Rattlers drop to 0-7 on the season.



The Rattlers got off to a hot start in the first half. Midfielder Adam Osika scored the first two goals of the game with 10:25 and 9:30 left in the first quarter, respectively, and Ryan McNamara also netted a goal with just over six minutes to go in the quarter. Chesapeake struggled to get much offensive production in the opening 15 minutes, recording six turnovers and only logging six groundballs compared to Dallas’ four turnovers and 12 groundballs. Bayhawks midfielder Matt Abbott scored 6:40 into the game to get Chesapeake’s first goal, and attackman Andrew Kew scored with less than 35 seconds in the quarter to cut Dallas’ lead to one.



The second period showed a flair for the dramatic; Osika netted the first goal of the quarter—and his third of the game—at just a hair under two minutes in. 58 seconds later, Jack Curran scored off a feed from Osika to give the Rattlers a stable 5-2 advantage. Then, 18 seconds after Curran’s strike, midfielder Jake Seau found the back of the net to increase Dallas’ lead to four. At midway through the quarter, newly acquired attackman Bradley Voigt, netted a beautiful behind-the-back tally on Chesapeake goalie Niko Amato. After Dallas’ four goal rush, which put them ahead 7-2, Chesapeake went on a four-goal scoring streak in less than four minutes, with goals from Kew, two from former Dallas midfielder Ryan Keenan, and one from MLL All-Star Lyle Thompson to send Dallas into halftime with a one-goal buffer over the Bayhawks.



Dallas’ offense sputtered during the second half, while Chespeake hit its stride in the back half of the contest. Chesapeake attackman and MLL All-Star Steele Stanwick scored three goals in the third quarter and Nick Mariano scored as well to help give Chesapeake its first lead of the game. The Rattlers saw goals from Ryan McNamara and Blake Boudreau .



With a score of 9-10 heading into the final period, Dallas needed to have a spark to regain the lead. However, Chesapeake’s offense kept rolling, as Colin Heacock, Thompson, and Kew all scored to seal Dallas’ fate in the contest. Jack Curran and Bryce Wasserman both scored for Dallas in the fourth, but Dallas was unable to net a two-point goal in the final minute of the game, ultimately falling 11-13.

Courtesy: Dallas Rattlers

