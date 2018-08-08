Rangers vs Mariners 8/7/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Bartolo Colon holds the record for most victories (246) all time by a Latin American-born pitcher. He received offensive support with the long ball in the 11-4 victory on Tuesday night.
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|SEA
|TEX
|
|2nd
|Cruz homered to left (413 feet).
|1
|0
|
|2nd
|Seager homered to left (424 feet).
|2
|0
|
|3rd
|Span tripled to deep center, Gordon scored.
|3
|0
|
|3rd
|Choo grounded out to first, Chirinos scored, Calhoun to third, Tocci to second.
|3
|1
|
|3rd
|Odor doubled to left center, Calhoun and Tocci scored.
|3
|3
|
|3rd
|Andrus singled to left, Odor scored.
|3
|4
|
|4th
|Calhoun hit sacrifice fly to center, Gallo scored.
|3
|5
|
|5th
|Haniger hit sacrifice fly to left, Romine scored.
|4
|5
|
|5th
|Profar homered to right (402 feet), Andrus and Beltré scored.
|4
|8
|
|6th
|Odor homered to right (362 feet), Choo scored.
|4
|10
|
|6th
|Beltré homered to center (413 feet).
|4
|11