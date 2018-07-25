News Ticker

Rangers vs A’s 7/24/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Rangers give up an 8 run lead,  lose 13-10 in extra innings. Scoring summary below.

Bottom 1st
TEX
0
1
 Elvis Andrus singled to right, Rougned Odor to third. Rougned Odor scored, Elvis Andrus to third on Stephen Piscotty’s throwing error
TEX
0
2
 Adrián Beltré hit sacrifice fly to right, Elvis Andrus scored
Top 3rd
OAK
1
2
 Mark Canha homered (400 ft.) to deep left
Top 4th
OAK
2
2
 Jed Lowrie homered (418 ft.) to deep right center
Bottom 5th
TEX
2
3
 Willie Calhoun homered (385 ft.) to deep right
TEX
2
4
 Elvis Andrus hit sacrifice fly to right, Shin-soo Choo scored, Rougned Odor to third
Bottom 6th
TEX
2
5
 Joey Gallo homered (403 ft.) to deep right center
TEX
2
6
 Carlos Tocci singled to left center, Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored. Carlos Tocci to second advancing on throw
TEX
2
10
 Elvis Andrus homered (370 ft.) to deep left, Carlos Tocci, Shin-soo Choo and Rougned Odor scored
Top 7th
OAK
4
10
 Marcus Semien doubled to left, Matt Chapman and Mark Canha scored
OAK
5
10
 Nick Martini doubled to left, Marcus Semien scored
Top 8th
OAK
6
10
 Marcus Semien reached on Elvis Andrus’s fielding error, Matt Chapman scored, Mark Canha to third, Jonathan Lucroy to second, Marcus Semien to first
OAK
7
10
 Nick Martini hit by pitch, Mark Canha scored, Jonathan Lucroy to third, Marcus Semien to second
OAK
9
10
 Jed Lowrie singled to shallow center, Jonathan Lucroy and Marcus Semien scored, Nick Martini to second
Top 9th
OAK
10
10
 Stephen Piscotty homered (412 ft.) to deep center
Top 10th
OAK
13
10
 Khris Davis homered (388 ft.) to deep left center, Nick Martini and Jed Lowrie scored

