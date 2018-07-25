Rangers vs A’s 7/24/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Rangers give up an 8 run lead, lose 13-10 in extra innings. Scoring summary below.
Bottom 1st
|TEX
|
0
1
|Elvis Andrus singled to right, Rougned Odor to third. Rougned Odor scored, Elvis Andrus to third on Stephen Piscotty’s throwing error
|TEX
|
0
2
|Adrián Beltré hit sacrifice fly to right, Elvis Andrus scored
Top 3rd
|OAK
|
1
2
|Mark Canha homered (400 ft.) to deep left
Top 4th
|OAK
|
2
2
|Jed Lowrie homered (418 ft.) to deep right center
Bottom 5th
|TEX
|
2
3
|Willie Calhoun homered (385 ft.) to deep right
|TEX
|
2
4
|Elvis Andrus hit sacrifice fly to right, Shin-soo Choo scored, Rougned Odor to third
Bottom 6th
|TEX
|
2
5
|Joey Gallo homered (403 ft.) to deep right center
|TEX
|
2
6
|Carlos Tocci singled to left center, Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored. Carlos Tocci to second advancing on throw
|TEX
|
2
10
|Elvis Andrus homered (370 ft.) to deep left, Carlos Tocci, Shin-soo Choo and Rougned Odor scored
Top 7th
|OAK
|
4
10
|Marcus Semien doubled to left, Matt Chapman and Mark Canha scored
|OAK
|
5
10
|Nick Martini doubled to left, Marcus Semien scored
Top 8th
|OAK
|
6
10
|Marcus Semien reached on Elvis Andrus’s fielding error, Matt Chapman scored, Mark Canha to third, Jonathan Lucroy to second, Marcus Semien to first
|OAK
|
7
10
|Nick Martini hit by pitch, Mark Canha scored, Jonathan Lucroy to third, Marcus Semien to second
|OAK
|
9
10
|Jed Lowrie singled to shallow center, Jonathan Lucroy and Marcus Semien scored, Nick Martini to second
Top 9th
|OAK
|
10
10
|Stephen Piscotty homered (412 ft.) to deep center
Top 10th
|OAK
|
13
10
|Khris Davis homered (388 ft.) to deep left center, Nick Martini and Jed Lowrie scored