Texas Rangers: Split Series with Detroit, Lose Another Series to Astros

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers were coming off of several solid series against sub .500 teams. Then they had to face the defending World Champion juggernaut and the Tigers. Now at 20.5 games behind the Houston Astros here’s how the team fared last week.

Series versus the Houston Astros

Game 1 – Dallas Keuchel dominated the Rangers, giving up two runs over seven innings. He was opposed by Austin “ABD” Bibens-Dirkx. ABD had his worst start of the year. He gave up two homers, and ultimately five runs. ABD still managed to eat up 6.0 innings. Tony Barnette, who is now on the DL, turned in a scoreless performance. Alex Claudio and Jesse Chavez did as well. The Rangers were behind 5-0 and were never able to come back. Choo and Ronald Guzman had two hits each. Loss 5-3

Game 2 – Gerrit Cole was outperformed by Mike Minor in the final game of the two game set. Nomar Mazara went 0-5 and was a gaping hole in the lineup. Gallo also went 0-5. Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus, Jurickson Profar, and Ronald Guzman all had two hits. The Rangers took a 4-0 lead early, but squandered it. Sloppy defense contributed to this. Jose Leclerc, Jake Diekman, and Keone Kela all turned in scoreless outings. Chris Martin came in and blew the game in the 10th, and the Rangers were swept. Loss 5-4

Series at the Detroit Tigers

Game 1 – Yovani Gallardo faced off against Matt Boyd in the opening game of the Tigers series in Detroit. Joey Gallo had a monsterous, face-melting homer to deep right field off of Boyd. This game was rain delayed in the 4th inning, but after the delay Ronald Guzman also hit a homer to give the Rangers a large lead. Profar had two hits. Diekman, and Ricardo Rodriguez both had scoreless outings. Keona Kela continues to be an exceptional closer. Win 7-5

Game 2 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon turned in a complete game and only gave up three runs. He was outperformed by Jordan Zimmermann, who also lasted 8 innings, but was sharper and gave up only one run. Shin-Soo Choo was the only Rangers player to reach base multiple times. He had two hits and the lone run. Loss 3-1

Game 3 – The highest paid Texas Ranger, Cole Hamels, failed to make it out of the first inning. Hamels, like Darvish last year, is having awful performances that greatly decrease his trade value. Sloppy defense from Delino DeShields aided in Hamels being pulled after 42 pitches. Tigers scored seven in the opening frame. Nine million dollar mop-up man Matt Moore came in after to eat up innings. Rougie Odor had a homer and continues to improve. Choo had two doubles and continued his streak. Loss 7-2

Game 4 – Austin Bibens-Dirkx had a crisp scoreless outing. He was backed by the two bullpen stoppers: Jose Leclerc and Keone Kela. Jurickson Profar got the Rangers an early lead with a solo shot. ABD has been strong this year, and frequently displays a sidearm angle to keep hitters honest. The version of ABD that outdueled Max Scherzer appeared again this game, although he lasted only 5.1 innings. Shin-Soo Choo continued his on base streak with an infield single to set the Rangers record at 47 games. Former rookie of the year Michael Fulmer was solid, but was outpitched by ABD. Win 3-0

This week the Rangers will face off against the exceptional Red Sox and the dreadful Orioles then the All-Star break to recuperate.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

7/9 @Red Sox 6:10 p.m.

7/10 @Red Sox 6:10 p.m.

7/11 @Red Sox 6:00 p.m.

7/13 @Orioles 6:05 p.m.

7/14 @Orioles 6:15 p.m.

7/15 @Orioles 12:05 p.m.