Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

In 11 innings the Astros pulled out a win vs the Rangers on Saturday night 7-6. Altuve had a 4 hit night and scored 3 runs for the Astros. The Rangers had 3 home runs in the game (Choo, Santana and DeShields) but it wasn’t enough to hold off the A.L. West leaders. With the win the Astros move 6 games ahead of the A’s and 8 games ahead of the Rangers.