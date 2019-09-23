News Ticker

Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas, watch the progress

September 23, 2019

From the Ground Up. Raiders construction on their new home. The videos below will show you the construction of this amazing facility.

Episode 1,  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhZP7C39V_s&list=RDYhZP7C39V_s&start_radio=1

Episode 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chgkJ8eCKSQ

Episode 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM5LZS-lSUw

Episode 4, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZisdpbceTI

Episode 5, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jigfX3eVIdA

Episode 6, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv8ND74PAXo

Episode 7, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alr1cZkmmrY&t=24s

