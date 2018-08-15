Rafael dos Anjos versus Kamaru Usman Must Happen

By Kyler Kuehler

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is looking to get back inside the Octagon in November.

In a recent tweet from Ariel Helwani, stated:

RDA sparred for the first time this week and wants to return in November. He told me Kamaru Usman would be a fight that would interest him.

Seems like he already has chosen his next opponent and it’s a great matchup for him.

Dos Anjos holds a current record of 28-10 and Usman holds a record of 13-1.

Both have well-round striking and grappling techniques with great cardio. The fight is looking more interesting now, isn’t it?

In every fight dos Anjos never fails to impress. Even when the odds are not in his favor he never gives in and always fights till the end. A true heart of a warrior he has and he deserves another challenge to prove it again.

After a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 225 (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) he now wants to bounce back.

Usman wants to have his title shot as well. After a dominating performance over Demian Maia, he edged himself close to one. With another big with over a fighter like dos Anjos would almost guarantee him that.

It would even be a great test to see how legit his wrestling and boxing is against the jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai of dos Anjos. After all, dos Anjos never holds anything back and looks to put up a real fight against Usman.

Usman would also love to show how he can hide his power and expose it out of nowhere.

However, Usman has lacked in speed and pressure every now and then. That could be an issue as dos Anjos never lacks. By showing any lack would be a death sentence for Usman.

Usman also is a true threat to dos Anjos and could pressure him to where he cannot find his ground. That would then wake up the welterweight division if he pulled that off against an opponent like dos Anjos. “The Nigerian Nightmare” would then have a real meaning.

No matter what this fight must happen. To make it more exciting it should be the main event to a Fight Night card. I mean, who would not like to see them in a five-round war.