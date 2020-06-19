Race Fans to Return to TMS for O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Governor Greg Abbott today approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans to attend the rescheduled July 19 NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. CDT on NBCSN).

The grandstands and suites at No Limits, Texas will be open to race fans subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.

The rescheduled O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 will be the first major league sports event in Texas open to fans since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Texans are eager for sporting and entertainment events to return, and this is a great step towards that goal,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “As we continue to open Texas, it is essential that we do so in a way that keeps Texans safe and limits the spread of COVID-19. Texas Motor Speedway has put a tremendous amount of work, time, and energy into ensuring that this race meets all the necessary safety and health standards, and I applaud them for this effort.

“As with any public event or gathering, I urge all Texans to make smart decisions to protect their health, including wearing a face mask, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing. Texans are excited for NASCAR and are ready to return to the grandstands, and I thank Texas Motor Speedway for making sure that we do this in a safe and smart way.”

Texas Motor Speedway’s modified protocols will include: social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

“Governor Abbott continues to lead the charge in returning live sports competition to Texas so we’re very appreciative of everything he and his staff, as well as NASCAR, have done to work with us in allowing fans at Texas Motor Speedway for the July 19 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “Safety remains the primary focus for everyone who takes part in the weekend events, from fans to competitors, officials and track staff, so we continue to work with federal and state officials to comply with both Texas and CDC recommendations and requirements.”

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints.

Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support increasing the number of fans in the future.

On Saturday, July 18, The NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (2 p.m. CDT on NBCSN) and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 (7 p.m. CDT on FS1) will be run as non-spectator events. Each race will be run without practice or qualifying sessions and the starting lineups based on a draw system.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend, originally scheduled March 27-29, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click HERE for a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Ticketholders for the originally scheduled March 27-29 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend and fans with other Speedway Motorsports ticket credits on file can utilize their credit for the July 19 race. A limited number of overnight RV camping spaces will be available for purchase.

Due to high call demands, fans are strongly encouraged to seek information and purchase tickets at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.