Pretty Woman: The Musical Premieres in Chicago

CHICAGO — The first photo of the Chicago World premiere of the new Broadway-bound PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now available. The world premiere of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Wednesday, March 28, at Broadway In Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in a strictly limited 5-week engagement.

PRETTY WOMAN begins performances on Broadway on Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Nederlander Theatre, with an opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.

PRETTY WOMAN has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN stars Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as ‘Vivian’ opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as ‘Edward,’ with Tony Award nominee Orfeh, Eric Anderson, Jason Danieley and Kingsley Leggs in a company of 24 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman, Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time with a wholly original musical score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, this modern spin on Cinderella will sweep a new generation off their feet.

PRETTY WOMAN has scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Gregg Barnes; lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg; sound design by John Shivers; hair design by Josh Marquette; music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets for the world premiere of PRETTY WOMAN at Broadway In Chicago’s Oriental Theatre are available at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

For Broadway PRETTY WOMAN tickets call 877.250.2929 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Roy Furman, Hunter Arnold, Graham Burke, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group, The John Gore Organization. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

Samantha Barks is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association.