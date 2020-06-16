Pokémon GO Fest 2020 goes Virtual

Save the dates, you Trainers of the world: on July 25 and 26 you are invited to the first ever global event organized for Pokémon GO, the Fest 2020. “We’ll miss the traditional congregation of Pokémon GO fans”, the organizers admit, but security comes first. The entertainment industry is relying heavily on virtual formats to keep the public satisfied during the pandemic. Gaming is quite successful in this, have a look at what you can get from a resorts casino bonus code for a good example of easily accessible fun. And if you are a Pokémon Trainer, now you have the opportunity of experiencing something completely new.

There is an additional bonus: all ticket holders will be able to attend both days of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Pokémon encounters, and Special Research will be part of the package too. “We’ve come up with new ways for the community to connect and team up together that we’ll roll out during the summer”, Michael Steranka, Director, Marketing & Global Live Events of Niantic Labs has announced on the company’s blog. “It will be an exciting weekend for the entire family, with new experiences, gameplay, and surprises throughout the event”. Niantic Labs, the world’s leading augmented reality company, is the co-creator of the Pokémon GO adventure. They announced its initial development back in 2015, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company and Nintendo.

Pokémon GO was launched in 2016 and it became an overnight global phenomenon. To date, it is the most popular augmented reality app of all time, and the most profitable. By the end of its first year of life, revenue from the game had totaled more than $1 billion in revenue. No wonder, taking into account that in the two months following the launch, Trainers around the world had collectively walked over 4.6 billion kilometers while playing together. In the following three months, that distance had nearly doubled to over 8.7 billion kilometers. Before 2017 was over, Pokémon GO had been downloaded over 650 million times. The numbers of kilometers walked by Trainers had surpassed 15.8 billion, more or less the distance they should have covered if they tried to reach the edge of the solar system starting from Earth.

Two hundred million more Trainers joined the army of those who had downloaded the app in 2018. In 2019, the Pokémon GO Fest lineup was the biggest celebration ever bringing together the fans from different continents. Events were organized in Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama, with 600,000 Trainers joining in these unique summer celebrations. Giving all this up in favor of a virtual event was no easy decision. Niantic assures the public that they are working hard to provide a great experience all the same. “This year’s Pokémon GO Fest is designed from the ground up to connect Trainers like never before”, Steranka promises. The details are still shrouded in mystery. The advise for Trainers is to follow the updates on Niantic’s blog and Pokémon GO Live’s website.