Play for the win with these tantalising Slots

Looking for a new pastime? Then why not try the online slots provided by Paddy Power – some of the best in the game, especially if you love variety. Not sure what kind of slot is best for you? Well, if you love excitement, keep reading as we walk you through some of our best picks for adventure Slots.

Retro Rush

If a blast from the past is your kind of thing, then this slot is the perfect choice for you! Here, Playtech offers a gripping adventure, in which you can win up to 600 times your line bet within five sci-fi reels.

Feel like you are part of the winning team with Retro Rush’s iconic symbols. The most valuable symbol in this game is undoubtedly the bearded leader of the crew, who offers wins of up to 300 times your original bet, if you’re lucky enough to roll in five of him. The other members of your newfound team also offer up an attractive haul, dishing out up to 150 times your stake, depending on who joins you on the reels. The wild symbols are one of the most important, with their multipliers written across them, so that you know exactly what you’re set to pocket! For that extra bit of fuel, the box of takeaway food acts as the scatter symbol, that will give you free spins right when you need them.

The concept of “sticky” wins comes into play when you bag a win across any of the 30 paylines, meaning that the winning symbols will be locked into place, with the rest now replaced, in order to create even more winning combinations. If the wild symbol makes an appearance alongside these sticky wins, the multiplier displayed on the symbol will correspond to the number of re-spins that you are set to receive. This can result in a maximum of five times your line stake, on the fifth successive spin. Worth a shot, eh?

Torrente Again!

Based on a well-known Spanish character – a repulsive and corrupt retired cop – Torrente Again! continues on with the crabby crime fighter’s story arc. As you enter this slot, you will be appointed as the cop’s assistant, ready and willing to crack the next big case, with multiple wins on the horizon.

Gameplay begins from as little as 0.20 coins, with random progressive jackpots and up to five bonus features ready and waiting to be triggered. The game is packed with retro-looking gangsters, ready to cause a ruckus, as well as five different coloured Poker chips, each stamped with a different image – dogs, binoculars, underwear, bras or random notes. Each one of these images acts as a clue to help you to solve the case, alongside your new boss. Match three or more of these clues (symbols) from left to right, and you can be in for the chance to win prizes worth up to 400 times your line wager. Torrente himself is the most valuable symbol of the game, of course, however the heart shaped wild is also incredibly lucrative, forming even more winning combinations.