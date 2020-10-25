Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday – October 25 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0, 1-0 Away)

Tennessee Titans (5-0, 3-0 Home)

The winner of this game will mark their supremacy in the AFC. For the past three years no one would mention these two teams in conversations about winning the AFC or being a contender. Last year the Steelers were horrible and the Titans were just beginning to mesh as a team. Flash forward to this season, both teams are undefeated and looking to add another victory in the win column. Let’s take a look at this weeks AFC clash of undefeated teams.



Why you should watch this game

This game will answer two questions that you might have. You would like to see if Big Ben an the Steelers are for real? Is Ryan Tannehill the key for the Titans to get over the hump?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on FOX at the exact same time and you want to see if they can get a win and stop their losing ways in the NFC.



Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger has to establish getting the ball down to field to his receivers. The Titans weak link is the right side of the defense. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on that side of the field. Last week he looked pretty good and he should see the ball at least nine times on the outside. Running back James Conner will need to establish carrying the ball between the tackles this week as well. Pittsburgh’s defense has to stop the run plain and simple. Titan’s running back Derrick Henry will get at least 15-18 touches during this game. Stopping him will be key.



Tennessee Titans

The Titans offense is running through defenses left and right and its all because of running back Derrick Henry. The AFC’s leading rusher will carry the ball starting with the first play. The Steeler defense has to focus on run stop first and containing Ryan Tannehill passing the ball. Look for wide out Jonnu Smith to cause separation in the secondary. He has 19 receptions for 234 yards and five touchdowns. He’s making a name for himself and he will be the x-factor in this week’s game.



Prediction

The over/under is 50.5 take the under. ESPN has this game close with Pittsburgh with a 52.1% chance of winning. There’s no room for error in this one. I’m taking Pittsburgh by 10!



Final Score

Steelers – 27

Titans – 17