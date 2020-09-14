Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants

Monday – September 14 – 6:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

New York Giants (0-0)



While tuning my guitar up and getting ready for church. I heard a voice coming from the pulpit and it’s a familiar voice. The First Lady of New Life Full Gospel Community Church is decked out in all black. Her dress is accented with Steelers ear rings, necklace, bracelet and shoes. Sister Rosalyn Weaver and her sister Nedra are die hard Steelers fans. “This is our year!”, Nedra says with a smile. “Big Ben is back!” Now we take our rightful place as Super Bowl champions, I guarantee it! I love the competitiveness of the first lady and her sister. I’m going to break down this match up in the words of the First lady and her sister Nedra.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Big Ben is back! Last year the Steelers had one would say, a lackluster season with their leader out. Ben Roethlisberger has been under center for 17 season in Pittsburgh and he has the weapons to get key wins this season. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will get his touches on the outside. RB James Conner has stepped up as a good running back in his 4th year from Pittsburgh. The key will be the offensive line and how they move the ball in crucial times during the game. Penalties cost the team key games last year and with a revamped offensive line. The Steelers will be okay this year.



New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones is in his second year under center for the G-Men. There’s no looking over his shoulder knowing that if he struggles, Eli Manning is waiting in the wings. The Giants have a bonafide superstar at running back in Saquon Barkley. He is one of the best runners in the game and he can carry this team. Wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard can stretch the field for Daniel Jones. Just because this is a young team, doesn’t mean you can’t circle a win on that schedule. The Giants are a dangerous team.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 60.7% chance of winning, which means that this will be an easy win. I see this game being pretty close. WR Golden Tate, TE Levine Toilolo and LB Tae Crowder are all questionable at the time of this article. The Giants needs these key players to get a win. The over/under is 49. Take the over in this one.

Final Score

Steelers – 31

Giants – 21