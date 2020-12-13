Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – December 13 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Bills Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1, 5-0 Away)

Buffalo Bills (9-3, 5-1 Home)



Well should we crown the Steelers now? Pittsburgh has been doing whatever they wanted to do all year… WIN! Last week we saw something different with team. The Steelers lost to Washington at home and the league was shocked. This week they face the Bills on the road Sunday night. Buffalo is looking to hand the Steelers their 2nd loss by winning at home. This game will be a very intense and competitive contest Sunday night.



Can Buffalo Get A Win?

Yes! Buffalo has the team to finally get over the hump in the AFC. This week is just another test to see how tough this team is. It’s been years since anyone has had anything good to say or even be excited about the Bills. I’m one of those people as well.



The AFC Picture

The best team in football is the Steelers right now. The AFC conference has the better overall record in wins and loses. Who ever wins the AFC will win the Super Bowl plain and simple.



Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger will be the key on offense. He has to get the ball out of his hands early in the passing game. Buffalo’s defense will send pressure early and often. Wide outs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and James Washington have to create separation off the line to run their routes. Look for James Conner and Anthony McFarland Jr. to establish the ground game to open up the passing game.



Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen is becoming a household name. He has played above and beyond his years for the Bills. The Buffalo defense is key. They can get to opposing quarterbacks will ease. They are in the top 10 in sacks, tackles for loss and creating turnovers. The defense is giving up an average of 25 points per game this year and every week they are getting better.



Prediction

Pittsburgh is favored this week by every betting agency, Las Vegas and on line apps around the world. ESPN is giving them a 56% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Buffalo by 4! The game will be that close with the Bills getting a win at home.



Final Score

Bills – 31

Steelers – 27