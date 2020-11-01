Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – November 1 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0, 2-0 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (5-1, 2-1 Home)



Is Big Ben and the Steelers for real? The Steelers are undefeated and are looking to continue their streak! Baltimore is poised to make another run at the AFC championship. The AFC is the best conference in football right and a win for either of these teams will set the standard for this season. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.



Why you should watch this game

While everyone is throwing roses at the Chiefs, these two teams have been winning games in the AFC. This game will tell it all.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

That Halloween mess from last night ain’t gonna clean itself up…



Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers offense is averaging 30.5 points per game, but the defense is giving up 19.7 on that side of the ball. Big Ben is playing like this is his second year in the league. He’s passed for 1446 yards through the air with 13 TDs and four interceptions. He is being mentioned for MVP this year. Look for running back James Conner to get the ball and move the chains. Wide out Ju Ju Smith-Schuster will be the x factor in this one.



Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson is dangerous. He can beat you with his arm and his feet. The reigning league MVP is a talented leader that puts defensive coordinators in a daze. The Steelers defense has to key on him and disrupt that Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens in rushing as well. Look for the Ravens defense to control the line of scrimmage this game. This will be a defensive battle.



Prediction

ESPN has the Baltimore Ravens with a 67% chance of winning at home. The Steelers have the better record, but the Ravens have all the talent. I’m taking the Ravens by 12!

Final Score

Ravens – 30

Steelers – 18