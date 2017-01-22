Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots: AFC Championship Game

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots

Sunday – January 22 – 5:40 pm

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro – MA

This game will be one for the ages. Pittsburgh and New England has some of the best fans in the league. I can talk about who’s the better team. The key to this game is the offense. No one wants to talk about the defenses and the stars that will play a roll in getting to the Super Bowl. The key to this game is at quarterback. Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are the headliners for this contest. Let’s take a look at the AFC Championship Game with the winner moving on to the Super Bowl. ESPN is reporting that New England has a 75.3% chance of winning on Sunday. So what does that mean for Pittsburgh? A loss at Gillette Stadium.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a jail broken Amazon Firestick and you can watch movies that are in the theaters. You can’t wait to watch Collateral Beauty with your wife. It’s Sunday and your wife needs her “me” time.

Why you should watch this game

Your have watched the Steelers all year long and you want to see Le’Veon Bell rush for 200 yards and take his team to the Super Bowl. Tom Brady on the other hand will re-write the history books and make his claim for the best quarterback to have ever played the game!

New England Patriots

The Patriots are considered the flagship of the NFL. Despite of what people think about Tom Brady (Tom Terrific) he will get another ring if he wins on Sunday against the Steelers at home. His 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on the season has sports writers, sports casters and fans handing him the MVP despite sitting out four games this season. The Patriots game plan is simple. First, establish the run. LaGarrett Blount has been a steady runner all year long. His team high 1161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns has given the team balance. Second, the tight end position with the addition of Martellus Bennett has made scoring in the red zone easy because he’s a big target. You never know who will step up for the Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In order to beat the Patriots Big Ben has to protect himself and the ball. He has passed for 3819 through the air with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The key is running the ball and Le’Veon Bell is ready. He had a slow start this year but caught on fire the last 7 games. He has 1268 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns. On the outside Antonio Brown will get the bulk of the passes. Everyone in the stadium knows who Ben is looking for and the defense still can’t stop him. Look for a new end zone dance from Brown on Sunday, no worries he’ll pay the fine.

Prediction

Steelers 38 – Patriots 33

Hey I`m not going to beat around the bush on this one. I’m picking Pittsburgh. I’m not a fan of either team, but I believe Pittsburgh is due…