Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Review

By Kyler Kuehler

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is an action/adventure fantasy film released on May 26, 2017. The film is the sequel to On Stranger Tides and the fifth installment of the series overall. It tells the tale of Jack Sparrow who is on the hunt for the Trident of Poseidon with the help of Jack Turner, son of Will and Elizabeth, as well as Carina Smyth, an astronomer, in order to save himself from the rage of Captain Armando Salazar, a Spanish pirate hunter who Jack tapped in the Devil’s Triangle many years earlier.

After reviewing this film I would award it five out of ten stars and though I felt it was better than the previous film I still did not feel very amused from what I was handed. It first begins with the whole plot that seemed like a great idea, but the whole idea of rushing it while trying to give a clear explanation of what was going on left my head spinning like an endless merry-go-round. I mean, yes, I understood the plot and what needs to happen, but stop telling me every five minutes of the film when it’s been embedded into my brain since the beginning.

Even the characters gave the film more of a confusing plot as there were some who were not in the previous film, but were in the film prior and now they are just all of a sudden back in the picture. Who, what, when, where, and how is all that went through my mind with every character introduced. It was almost like they only added them in to try and extend the length of the film so fans would not sit down for only an hour and a half. That will probably be a decision they will be regretting for years.

There was even the whole relationship with Sparrow and Salazar that just didn’t make any sense as we were told of how they grew into a rivalry, but unlike all of Sparrow’s other nemeses who have appeared throughout the series where we got a full backstory that explained why and how Sparrow made them into enemies Salazar was mainly a villain that was only there to give the characters a reason to go on this so-called fun filled adventure.

With this big upset of Johnny Depp’s performance and poor box office results for Disney I would probably say that it’s time for Depp and Disney to part ways with the “Pirates Franchise” as they don’t seem to be getting any better and are really having a dramatic effect upon both Depp’s true performance as an actor and Disney’s creative imagination.