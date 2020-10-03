Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – October 4 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Kick

Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1, 0-1 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (2-1, 0-1 Home)

This season has been shocking from the start. Key players signing huge contracts and now a positive COVID-19 test has postponed a game. What’s shocking in the case of the Philadelphia Eagles is how are they winless right now. They were picked to win the NFC East. The San Francisco 49ers are the walking dead with injuries to key players on the squad. Let’s take a look at this weeks prime time game.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if Carson Wentz can get the Philly offense on track. There’s a lot of chirping about him not being the franchise QB they thought they signed. You also want to see Nick Mullens take the 49ers offense to the next level.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Dinner with the family and spending quality time with the wife. She allowed you to watch football all day and now it’s time for love!



Philadelphia Eagles

Last season around this time the Eagles averaged 29 points per game. Now, this team is averaging 19.7 ppg and it looks as if all of the fire has burned out. The defense is allowing 29 ppg to the opposition. The Eagles offense has to establish the run early on the road. The 49ers defense is only giving 15.3 points per game. The only way Philly has a chance this week is on defense. The defense has to create take a ways in order to keep it close. San Francisco’s offense averages 30 points a game. Will this be a turning point for the Eagles organization with a win on the road? We shall see.



San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has some key injuries starting with QB Jimmy Garoppolo who’s out this week. Have no fear, back up QB Nick Mullens has played well. The offense is putting up an average of 29 points a game. Nick Mullens and the offense has passing yards of 268, while rushing is at 132 yards per contest. The defense is in the Top 10 in the NFL in passing and rushing yards allowed. These teams by the numbers mirror each other, but records reflects something so different. This game will propel the 49ers into the upper echelon on the NFC conference with a win this week.



Prediction

ESPN is giving the 49ers a 77.9% chance of winning this one easily. Can the Eagles turn it around or will they fold under the pressure of being a good team that’s struggling. I’m taking the 49ers by 17!



Final Score

49ers – 35

Eagles – 18