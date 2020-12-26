Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – December 27 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1, 1-6 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (5-9, 3-4 Home)



With this season being one of the most difficult to watch in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt for the NFC East heading into Week 16. Dallas needs a win and New York and the Washington need to lose to regain footing in the division. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC East matchup.



The team that needs this win

Both! Dallas can get a win and boost them in the division. If Dallas can get a win this week it would jumble up the division and sit amongst the leaders in the division. Philadelphia can still make the playoffs with a win over Dallas and a few other scenarios go their way.



The NFC East

Dallas still have a chance of claiming the division and getting into the playoffs. Philadelphia and Washington have wins over the Cowboys this year. A win by the Eagles would mean both teams swept the Cowboys this season. Washington can win the division in Carolina this week. It’s a long shot but possible.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are starting rookie QB Jalen Hurts for this one. He has played well when Carson Wentz was benched three games ago. He has 647 passing yards with 5 touchdowns (1 rushing) and an interception. He has single handedly rejuvenated this Eagles team with his leadership. He will be the x-factor. The Eagles will look to establish the run while allowing Hurts to gain confidence under center with short passes to his tight ends. The Eagles defense will apply pressure early against the Cowboys make shift offensive line.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has looked as if they were the walking dead this season. Key injuries have all but had the Cowboy faithful looking forward to next year and the return of Dak Prescott. Dallas has won their last 3 of 5 and the defense has turned it around. Key wins: San Francisco, Cincinnati and Minnesota. Key losses: Baltimore and Washington. Last week Zeke Elliott was scratched from the line up. This week he’s looking to start. Back up RB Tony Pollard scored twice against the 49ers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 51% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 49.5, so take the under in this one. The Dallas defense will show up and do their job! I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Eagles – 18