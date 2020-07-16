Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Opens Today in Park District Development

DALLAS – The wait is finally over. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is officially opening its doors today at 4 p.m. at 2100 Olive Street and is proud to safely bring guests memorable moments from perfect date nights and family dinners to business meetings and celebrations with its award-winning menu items available for dine-in and to-go.

One glance at this extraordinary two-story design will have guests ready to enjoy an all-new Rare and Well Done® experience. Designed in partnership with renowned restaurant architect Aria Group Architects, the 12,900-square-foot restaurant’s first level features a beautiful island bar that opens up to a spacious patio dining area lined with fireplaces and semi-private areas.

Ascend the stunning staircase wrapping the 30-foot-high wine tower to find an expansive main dining room with four private dining rooms perfect for any occasion. With sweeping views of Klyde Warren Park and Downtown Dallas, guests can also catch a glimpse of chef creations in the kitchen.

From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting and other textures, every detail in the restaurant was deliberately selected to create an inviting environment that the local community will appreciate.

Rare and Well Done Dining

Perry’s has three key attributes that have become staples of the brand: an award-winning menu, impeccable service and an elegant, yet comfortable atmosphere. For over four decades, Perry’s has skillfully carved up those three elements for its loyal patrons to deliver a Rare and Well Done® experience that has made it a favorite throughout DFW.

Since its humble beginnings as a small butcher shop in 1979, Perry’s has remained true to its roots with butcher-fresh USDA aged prime beef and signature table-side carving presentations and flaming desserts. Perry’s Bar 79 – named after Perry’s founding year – offers an extensive wine list, handcrafted cocktails, and social hour.

Pork Chop Friday Lunch and Online Market

Perry’s Park District is excited to announce that its first Pork Chop Friday Lunch will be held Friday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pork Chop Friday Lunch Special is a lunch-cut portion of Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Dinner Pork Chop – a recipe perfected over 40 years – served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for $16. Perry’s chops come from the pork loin, are butchered in-house and Perry’s is able to “trace our pork from farm-to-fork” from Midwestern farms. The sweet, smoky, sizzling chop is a hand-selected chop, rubbed with proprietary seasoning and cured, then roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for four to six hours. Upon order, it’s glazed, caramelized and topped with Perry’s signature herb-garlic butter. The Dinner Pork Chop is carved tableside.

Starting July 17 and continuing every Friday, diners can enjoy the lunch special from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the full lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the full dinner menu from 11 a.m. to close. The iconic Pork Chop Lunch is also available to-go on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, with Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market, guests can now get Perry’s Famous Pork Chop shipped directly to their home. The pork chop ships fully cooked and frozen with ice packs, and includes steak butter and instructions on how to heat.

Perry’s has also just launched Pork Chop Bites on a Bun – bite-sized morsels of Perry’s Famous Pork Chop layered in homemade barbeque sauce and applesauce, topped with crisp onion strings and served on slider-style buns. Available for curbside pick-up every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the new bites give guests more ways to share their favorite Pork Chop lunch to-go, on-the-go. Guests can enjoy Perry’s famous pork chop as bites that are best shared, picked up in a pinch or to make lunch meetings Rare and Well Done®.

Private Dining

Although some special moments may have been put on hold, Perry’s is here to make sure guests can embrace missed milestones as well as welcome special occasions to come. With its selection of elegant private dining rooms and specially curated menus that can be tailored to any taste, Perry’s will bring life to its guests’ vision with its Rare and Well Done® experience. With new table arrangements for its private dining rooms, Perry’s is ensuring guests’ tastes and toasts are cherished in a safe and convenient space, adhering to social distancing guidelines. As guests plan their next event with Perry’s, be sure to ask the sales manager about its reduced room expenditure fees, including weekends.

Parking and Operating Hours

Valet parking is available off Woodall Rodgers for $5. There is also ample complimentary self-parking available. Enter the parking garage from either Olive Street or N. Pearl Street, park on B2 and follow directional signage to the Perry’s elevator. Take the elevator to Perry’s and check in at the front desk. Guests using ride share services may use the valet drive off Woodall Rodgers.

Operating hours for Perry’s Park District are Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Bar 79 open until 11 p.m.), and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Bar 79 open until 11 p.m.). Perry’s Park District also offers curbside pick-up daily from 11 a.m. to close. To contact the new restaurant, call 214.855.5151.

Perry’s DFW Locations

Perry’s also has locations in Frisco and Grapevine: at Parkwood Blvd. in Frisco and 2400 West State Highway 114 in Grapevine.

For more information, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.