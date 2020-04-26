People in the UK play bingo for fun or for the prizes?

Bingo is a fun game of chance that’s enjoyed by millions of people all around the world. What’s more, there’s no age limitations of the game as it can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike as it’s so easy to follow. Its origins can be traced all the way back to the 1530s in Italy, where a lottery called Lo Gioco del Lotto d’Italia began. From there it travelled to France, Britain and America and gained huge popularity! When popularity died down in the land based casinos, the online gambling world created a huge surge in popularity and love for the game! However you choose to play Bingo, we don’t see it ever going out of style. So do people in the UK play Bingo for fun or to win the prizes? Read on to learn more today!

To be social

For some people, the fun of Bingo lies in the social aspect of it. Bingo is definitely a social occasion for some people, who love going to their weekly Bingo game at their local hall. People love going to Bingo games with their friends, and would choose it over going to see a film or going out for a meal. You can really make a night out of it! In fact, celebrities have been known to do this – from Kate Moss to Courtney Cox, so you’d be in good company if you choose to do this! Kate Moss loves having family game nights, as playing Bingo can be a great bonding session for you and your family, as you don’t have to play for money, simply the victory! This social aspect goes for online Bingo as well, not just land based casinos or halls. You can make friends with like-minded players in the Chatrooms that online casinos have, without even leaving your house! What’s more, you can play separate Bingo games with your new friends and just play against each other, making the game extra fun!

To improve their skills

Other Bingo players love the game because it can help them improve their problem solving skills. You see, Bingo can be considered an advanced form of Mathematics and the Maths behind it is used in recognition and recall tasks, as is the subtraction and addition, and these are at the heart of the game. This makes Bingo a great game for children, and adults, who need to improve their mathematical and cognitive abilities. This has actually been scientifically proven! It can be a super fun way of improving these skills, without feeling overwhelmed or stressed, as Bingo can be a fun alternative to worksheets. People have reported feeling an increase in confidence when attempting new mathematical tasks, and it can cover all the well-known concepts like division, multiplication and certain aspects of algebra. So there you have it, playing Bingo can improve your maths abilities, another great excuse to play your favourite game!

For the money

It has been estimated that a whopping 3 million or above people play Bingo either online or in land based casinos in the UK. This means that plenty of people are winning great prizes and money, and Bingo has even made people millionaires! Take John Orchard for example, he won the Jackpot of £5.9 Million from just a 30p wager on an online Bingo site! This officially makes him the world’s biggest online winner ever. If that doesn’t encourage you to play, then we are not sure what will! Before his win he was working in a job centre in Lincolnshire. With his winnings he booked a luxury family holiday, bought a new car and bought plenty of presents for his family. He has since told The Sun “I just couldn’t believe I’d won it. This will change my life completely. I was looking at working for another five years at the Jobcentre – but not any longer.” The money allowed him to retire and buy a new house. John’s story is the fairy-tale that some people are wishing for when they play Bingo. This is the kind of life-changing money that people need and desire, as times are tough and people would love to be able to retire comfortably and go on expensive holidays.

The excitement

For some people the prizes on offer are the whole point of their Bingo game, and the only thing that makes it exciting for them. They take the game seriously and don’t see it as a social occasion and prefer to go to casino halls alone or play online alone. Some players spend their time researching strategies for Bingo that help put the odds in their favour, for example working out the best times to play and by choosing cards that don’t duplicate your numbers. There’s a lot of studying of the game that you can do, and this will help improve your chances of winning.

Final thoughts

People play Bingo for numerous different reasons, some people find the fun in the social aspect of the game. They enjoy making friends with like-minded people and getting out of the house to go to their local Bingo hall. For other players they enjoy the knowledge that Bingo brings them, as it can help positively impact their problem solving skills, particularly in solving mathematical problems. Of course, some players simply want to win the big jackpots that are on offer. They see ordinary people like John Orchard’s life change from one game of Bingo, and they want the same success he had in order to completely change their lives for the better. Bingo isn’t a social event for everyone, they take the game seriously and make sure they study hard to improve their chances of winning and Bingo skills. Of course for some players the fun and the prizes go hand in hand, as they have fun if they can go home a winner! Whatever your reasons for playing, we are sure you will enjoy your next game of Bingo.