Penn State Wins Shootout at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON — The 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ended up as the highest scoring Cotton Bowl in the event’s illustrious history with the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions defeating the No. 17 Memphis Tigers 53-39 at AT&T Stadium.

The stars of the game for Penn State were running back Journey Brown and All-American sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons.

Brown’s 202 rushing yards are the second most in a New Year’s Six bowl game, trailing only the 230 by Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015. Brown also set a new bowl record for Penn State, surpassing Saquon Barkley’s 194 yards rushing in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

“I feel like just the line up front, those big boys, they really set the tone,” Brown said. “We said coming into this game, we want to control the pace. We want to go fast, we’ll go fast. If we want to go slow, we’ll go slow. With the wide receivers and tight ends blocking, the edges opened up for what I could do. So kudos goes to them for sure.”

Parsons made a plethora of big plays throughout the game, highlighted by forcing a turnover that ended up as a Garrett Taylor pick-six.

“We were practicing setting pressures on our men, throwing different looks at this quarterback,” Parsons said. “We wanted to just challenge them up top with some pressure, obviously with them chipping our defensive ends. Obviously, I was able to get my opportunity and make the most of it and I’m grateful for it.”

Penn State’s seven touchdowns matches the Cotton Bowl record, tying USC who also scored seven touchdowns against Texas Tech in 1995. Penn State’s five rushing touchdowns also tied a Cotton Bowl record equaling Oklahoma A&M vs. TCU in 1945.

The 58 combined points by Penn State (35) and Memphis (23) in the first half is a New Year’s Six record. The previous high was 53 points by USC (25) and Penn State (28) in the second half of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017.

Penn State and Memphis combined for the second most total offense in Cotton Bowl history with 1,071 yards. The Classic record is 1,135 yards in total offense with Michigan State and Baylor in 2015.

Memphis placekicker Riley Patterson set a Cotton Bowl and all-time bowl record with six field goals (48, 37, 44,51, 41 and 42 yards). Patterson’s 51-yard field goal is the longest in Cotton Bowl history.

Memphis quarterback Brady White passed for 454 yards, the second highest total in Cotton Bowl (and New Year’s Six bowl game) history trailing only Baylor’s Bryce Petty who had 550 passing yards in 2015 vs. Michigan State.

“I’m first going to say again, reiterate, I don’t care about performances,” White said. “I know you’ve heard this before from me, but I care about wins. And we didn’t get that today. So I’m frustrated with the information just provided me. Woo-hoo, awesome job. But I want championships, I want wins.”

While the game did not end in their favor, the American Athletic Conference Champion Tigers ended their season with a 12-2 mark. Memphis offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State’s coach earlier this month and the Cotton Bowl was his first game at the helm.

“Wasn’t happy with the end result. We’ll never be satisfied with losses,” Silverfield said. “Like I just got done telling the young men in the locker room, they battled. They gave it every single thing they had every play for the entire 60 minutes and didn’t once have any fret, fear. They fought and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of our seniors. Grateful for everything they did for this program. Really the winningest group in Memphis football history. It just didn’t end the way we wanted to.”

The official attendance for the game was 54,828.