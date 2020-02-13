PBR Global Cup Returns to AT&T Stadium on Feb. 15-16

After debuting in the U.S. in 2019 with one of the most exciting bull riding events in the sport’s history, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Global Cup will return to the United States for the next edition of the five-nation tournament, bucking into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, on February 15-16.

The team tournament debuted in November 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, where Team USA won the event, and then visited Sydney, Australia in June 2018 when Team Brazil emerged the victors, before making its U.S. debut. At the inaugural U.S. edition of the event, akin to the “Olympics of bull riding,” Team Brazil narrowly edged both contingents representing Team USA to become the first-ever, two-time PBR Global Cup Champions.

The PBR Global Cup, Features teams from five nations – Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States – competing for a record purse ($750,000 USD), the very dirt they compete on encapsulated inside the horns of the Global Cup trophy, and most importantly national pride and the title of “Toughest Nation on Dirt.”

Each team is comprised of six riders, in addition to an optional alternate, who are led by a coach and assistant coach. The coaches, yet another unique element of the event, are responsible for leading their team and assigning all riders their bulls each night. At each event, the host nation is afforded a home-field advantage.

For the U.S. event, Team USA will split into two squads, Eagles and Wolves, with the Wolves set to be comprised of exclusively Native American riders.

Nightly, all competing riders will attempt one bull each. Following that round, each coach will select two riders to attempt one more bull each in the bonus round. The winning team is the nation with the highest total aggregate score from their Top 10 rides.