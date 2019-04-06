PARTY ON THE PLAZA, celebrate Dirk before the game on Tuesday

PARTY ON THE PLAZA
Presented by Budweiser | Apr. 9 | 5:30pm
This has been a historic season for No. 41, and we celebrate and appreciate the consistent excellence he has demonstrated for all of those incredible seasons.
We remember the playoff victories, MVP performances, and all the buzzer-beaters.
But where Nowitzki’s legend really resides is in his loyalty and his commitment to greatness on and off the floor, growing from a teenager into a champion and one of our own.
Here’s to celebrating the greatest Maverick of all-time!
Don’t have tickets to the sold out game on 4/9! No worries, come out for your chance to WIN tickets courtesy of Budweiser.
Fun for the whole family. Enjoy Mavs entertainers, life-size board games, face painters, food and drink specials and more!
Schedule of Events:
5:30- 6:30pm
DJ Joe Ramirez
Appearances by ManiAACS, Mavs Dancers, Mavs Man, & Champ
6:30- 7:30pm
FOX Pregame Show LIVE
Those fans attending the game will enjoy the following Gameday Giveaways:
- 41.21.1. Commemorative Ticket for all fans in attendence
- Free Mavs T-Shirt Compliments of 5miles for all fans in attendance
- 41.21.1. Commemorative fan clappers for 15k fans in attendance*
- 41.21.1. Commemorative Tip-Off for 15k fans in attendance
- Budweiser Lanyard for 7500 fans over 21 years old
- Free Dirk Nowitzki replica youth jersey for 3k kids in attendance
- 41.21.1. Commemorative Poster compliments of Panini upon exit for 15k fans
Parking available in West End Garage $5- $10
We strongly encourage utilizing Uber and Dart