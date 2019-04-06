PARTY ON THE PLAZA, celebrate Dirk before the game on Tuesday

PARTY ON THE PLAZA

Presented by Budweiser | Apr. 9 | 5:30pm

This has been a historic season for No. 41, and we celebrate and appreciate the consistent excellence he has demonstrated for all of those incredible seasons.

We remember the playoff victories, MVP performances, and all the buzzer-beaters.

But where Nowitzki’s legend really resides is in his loyalty and his commitment to greatness on and off the floor, growing from a teenager into a champion and one of our own.

Here’s to celebrating the greatest Maverick of all-time!

Don’t have tickets to the sold out game on 4/9! No worries, come out for your chance to WIN tickets courtesy of Budweiser.

Fun for the whole family. Enjoy Mavs entertainers, life-size board games, face painters, food and drink specials and more!

Schedule of Events:

5:30- 6:30pm

DJ Joe Ramirez

Appearances by ManiAACS, Mavs Dancers, Mavs Man, & Champ

6:30- 7:30pm

FOX Pregame Show LIVE

Those fans attending the game will enjoy the following Gameday Giveaways:

41.21.1. Commemorative Ticket for all fans in attendence

Free Mavs T-Shirt Compliments of 5miles for all fans in attendance

41.21.1. Commemorative fan clappers for 15k fans in attendance*

41.21.1. Commemorative Tip-Off for 15k fans in attendance

Budweiser Lanyard for 7500 fans over 21 years old

Free Dirk Nowitzki replica youth jersey for 3k kids in attendance

41.21.1. Commemorative Poster compliments of Panini upon exit for 15k fans

Parking available in West End Garage $5- $10

We strongly encourage utilizing Uber and Dart