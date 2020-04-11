Panini America ‘Road To Rated Rookie’ Docuseries Follows NFL Journey Of Five Key Rookies

IRVING, Texas — In a normal year, the time between the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft is spent with top prospects participating in pro days and official team visits. That’s obviously not the case this year, as players’ Pro Days and team visits in advance of the NFL Draft have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

This period also marks a time when Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL, NFLPA and Collegiate, became engaged working closely with these NFL prospects (prior to the NFL Combine) as they appear in Panini’s collegiate and NFL trading card products. It was with this anticipation that Panini had planned to follow five NFL prospects as they prepared to realize their lifelong dreams leading into the NFL Draft, their rookie season, and the release of their anticipated 2020 NFL rookie cards including the iconic “Rated Rookie” insert from one of Panini’s iconic brands, Donruss. While the focus has changed, telling these players’ stories is now more important than ever given their limited access to connect to NFL teams.