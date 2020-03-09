Pacers beat Mavericks 112-109

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 30 points on 6-11 three-point shooting. Hardaway Jr. now has 177 made three-pointers on the season, and was able to pass Jason Kidd (176), Wesley Matthews, (174) and Jason Terry (171) for the fourth-most made three-pointers in a single season in Mavericks history. He is also shooting a

career-best 40.8% from three-point range on the season, which puts him in the top 20 of the NBA (min. 150 attempts).

• Mavericks guard Luka Dončić finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. This is his 16th game of the season recording 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 7+

assists, which is double the next two closest players in the NBA: Giannis

Antetokounmpo (9) and LeBron James (7). This is Dončić’s 12th game of the season with 35+ points, which puts him into a tie for fourth place in the league for most games with 35+ points (trails James Harden, Trae Young and Bradley Beal).

• Justin Jackson came off the bench and recorded his second consecutive game with 10+ points for Dallas, as he recorded 11 points, 2 rebounds and a season-high-tying

5 assists.

• The Pacers saw six players finish in double-figures. Domantas Sabonis led the way with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists, while Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren all finished with 16 points apiece.

DALLAS MAVERICKS (39-26) VS. INDIANA PACERS (39-25)

REGULAR SEASON GAME 65 – SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020

PLAYER REPORT

• After trading baskets for most of the first quarter, the Pacers went on a 6-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to get their largest lead of the game at 44-35.

• Early in the fourth quarter, Dallas trailed 91-85 before going on a 12-4 run to take a 97-95 lead, their first lead of the night. The Mavericks hit four three-pointers in that run. Justin Jackson was included on all four makes, as he made one and assisted on the other three baskets.

• With tonight’s announced attendance of 20,324, the Mavericks have now sold out 819 consecutive regular-season and playoff games combined. This extends the longest sellout streak in NBA history, which passes the mark previously held by the Portland Trail Blazers (814 games, 4/9/77-11/16/95).

Courtesy Dallas Mavericks