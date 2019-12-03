PAC-12 Championship Game Preview: #6 Utah Utes vs #14 Oregon Ducks

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#6 Utah Utes vs #14 Oregon Ducks

Friday – December 6 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Records Before the Kick

#6 Utah Utes (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)

#14 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12)

Out of all of the conference championships this one will go down to the wire. Both teams boasts of talent in all three phases of the game (offense, defense and special teams). This game would boost either team into the Championship Series, but it will set the stage for draft boards for the upcoming NFL draft.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re putting up Christmas lights that you’ve thrown in a box somewhere in the garage. This is the day you’ve promised to hang the lights.

Why you should watch this game

Utah can distance itself from Oklahoma to get into the CFP. The PAC 12 will play this Friday instead of Saturday! Friday night football!

#6 Utah Utes

Utah is this year’s “Cinderella Team”! Utah has a dynamic quarterback in Tyler Huntley. Huntley has 2,773 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Running back Zack Moss has over 1,246 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. In order to stop Utah you must start with these two dynamic players on that Utes offense. They average 35 points per game. Don’t forget that the Utes have a pretty decent defense, giving up 11 points a game on average on that side of the ball. Utah’s defense will surprise you from the D-line to their cornerbacks. This is a very exciting team. The defense will be locked in on Oregon’s quarterback this game. Creating turnovers will be key for this team.

#14 Oregon Ducks

Draft boards are getting ready for this team. This team was built from the offensive line out. Oregon has the best offensive line in the country. They are big, physical and mobile. Every one of the kids will be either drafted in the late rounds or free agents, but trust me they will play on Sundays. Quarterback Justin Herbert leads this team with 31 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and has 3,140 passing yards. Oregon isn’t a pass first team, but they can light up a score board on offense. Running back CJ Verdell will get his touches early. He’s second in the conference in rushing. Wide out Johnny Johnson III has to get targeted at least 12 times this game. His speed will be the key for the Ducks.

Snack Scale

This game will be a good game. The PAC-12 conference will showcase their two most talented teams on Friday. ESPN has this game very close giving a slight nod to Utah with a 51% chance of winning. The over/under is 49. Take the over for this one. I’m taking Utah by 10.

Final Score

Utah – 33

Oregon – 23