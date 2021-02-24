OU rolls past TCU 76-60

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs saw their six-game winning streak against the Oklahoma Sooners snapped, falling 76-60 Wednesday evening at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.



Tavy Diggs led TCU with 17 points on the evening, but OU’s Taylor Robertson poured in a game-high 28 points, which included hitting six three-pointers on the evening.



TURNING POINT

With the help of an 18-3 run, Oklahoma outscored the Horned Frogs 23-8 in the second quarter on the way to a 39-21 lead at the break. TCU managed to net just two field goals in the frame, while OU tallied 7-of-11 from the floor overall in the 10-minute period. OU led by as many as 26 points midway through the third quarter and not even a late 12-2 TCU run could help overcome the deficit.

Courtesy TCU Womens Basketball