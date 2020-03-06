Only True Fans Will Subscribe to These YouTube Sports Channels

According to one study, six out of ten American adults say that they enjoy watching American football.

While football is just one of the many sports out there, are you a true sports fan? If you are, then you should know about these top YouTube sports channels that fans all across the world are subscribing to.

BBallBreakdown

On BBallBreakdown, you will get an in-depth discussion of basketball with a focus on strategy.

This is one of the best channels out there, where the host, Coach Nick, tackles all kinds of topics. He does this in a timely and interesting way to make it seem like the video you just watched was only a few minutes long.

For example, in one video he tries to figure out why the 2017-2018 Oklahoma City Thunder was struggling to win despite having major stars like Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, on their team.

He utilizes real footage of the games to help back up his arguments and so viewers can learn more about the game as he’s talking about it at the same time.

If you want to learn more about basketball history, you will also get this out of his videos.

He also interviews different NBA legends and makes short videos about important events that happened in basketball along with short videos of players who used to participate in the sport.

Highlight Heaven

If you are a serious NFL fan, this channel will be perfect for you.

This YouTube channel has videos like best fights, funniest moments, funniest player introductions, and other bests or interesting highlights of a season.

This channel may not be one of the more serious ones out there, but it is a great one for some light sports entertainment. You may still also learn something you’ve never heard before.

The Ringer

This channel was founded by Bill Simmons, who was a famous ESPN writer and a Boston sports homer.

This channel and site have all kinds of different videos and podcasts to fill you with all kinds of sports-related information.

For example, there are videos on analyzing the way different basketball players play. You can also find humorous NFL videos and other table read breakdowns.

This channel has more of a casual tone; however, the videos are still produced really well and have a high quality.

Bleacher Report

The Bleacher Report has been one of the most popular channels as it’s gained more viewers over the past ten years.

They offer a lot of good video content, although the quality of the video may differ. For the most part, it’s good quality.

They cover all kinds of major sports, and it’s a one-stop-shop that you can find highlights for football, soccer, basketball, and other sports editing. They don’t edit the highlights as much either, so it’s almost like you’re watching the game itself.

Dude Perfect

You can’t have a list of sports YouTube channels without adding Dude Perfect onto it. They’ve actually gotten a TV endorsement as well.

There are all kinds of sport figure cameos that appear on this show, like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Drew Brees.

The hosts of this show used to be friends in high school, but now they are in their 20s. They have built a solid foundation for their show, and some of their videos have received up to 67 million views.

Uninterrupted

This show was actually founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, his business partner.

In 2014, they founded this channel because they were sick of having their words and interviews interrupted and edited.

They decided to create a channel where they wouldn’t be interrupted or edited and that way they could discuss things they really wanted to.

Joseph Vincent

Joseph Vincent makes mini-documentaries on YouTube about different athletes from all kinds of different sports.

He chops and splices different footage and audio that was archived. From there, he creates these amazing short films.

He made one really famous one on Tom Brady, tracking him from his college career to becoming the star quarterback that he is today. It’s actually a really moving and emotional tribute, and there are many other videos just like it on this channel.

ESPN

ESPN is an obvious choice for this list, but it’s also still important.

This is one of the most well-known entertainment outlets when it comes to sports, and now they’ve figured out that they can have a large following online as well.

This channel takes clips from all kinds of paces and creates fun analyses and other highlights.

If you don’t have time to sit down and watch a full ESPN show, this YouTube channel is the perfect outlet that will only take a few minutes of your time.

