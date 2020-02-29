Online Slots To Play At Least Once In Your Life

There has never been a better time to enter the world of online slot gaming than right now! Think about it, there must be well over a hundred different sites for you to choose from, all showcasing some of the finest games the world has ever seen! They say there is a slot out there for all of us, you just haven’t met them yet. Here’s 7 online slots that any avid gamer should play at Barbados Bingo at least once in their lives — in no particular order!

Rainbow Riches

Chasing rainbows in search of pots of gold has always been a favourite pastime of ours, and now you can do just that to your hearts content in Rainbow Riches from Barcrest This 5 reel by 20 payline game has everything you’d ever need from an Irish-themed game and more!

Fluffy Favourites

We used to love going to the circus as kids, which is why Fluffy Favourites from developer Eyecon holds such a special place in our hearts. In this slot you are going to be matching various stuffed animal toys in the hope of coming away with massive cash prizes! Keep an eye out for the elephant, he’s key here.

Starburst

One of the most played slot titles in history! Starburst is a slot that anyone can pick up and play — the goal here is simple, all you need to do is match the various jewels and gems you see gleaming across the screen in groups of 3 or more across 10 paylines and you’re laughing!

Chilli Heat

Not all of you like spicy food, thankfully in Chilli Heat you don’t have to do any of the tasting, all you need to do is match the Mexican-themed icons and hope for the best. Pragmatic Play is the developer behind this 5 reel by 25 payline dish, so remember to tip!

Thunderstruck

Channel the power of the god of thunder himself in Thunderstruck, an electrifying slot that defines the Microgaming catalogue! It goes without saying, but fans of Thor will definitely want to check this one out simply out of curiosity — not to mention all the bonuses you’ll have at your disposal (wilds, scatters, free spins, etc).

Jimi Hendrix Online

Practically everyone should know who Jimi Hendrix is by now, if you are one of the minority then consider Jimi Hendrix Online your idiots guide. Everything you loved about Hendrix is here front and centre, including a killer soundtrack/art-style that is second to none! NetEnt has gone above and beyond the call of duty in this one.

Gonzo’s Quest

Follow a very famous conquistador on a very noble quest to find El Dorado in Gonzo’s Quest! Look to the left of the screen and you’ll see Gonzo himself, reacting to how you’re doing on the reels with every spin. Gonzo’s Quest is full of hidden secrets too — like a 2500 coin jackpot for you to get your grubby hands on!